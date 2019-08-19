I’m Screaming Over Normani’s Stunning “Motivation” Video Makeup

The country is extremely divided right now over pretty much everything. But we all came together late last week (almost 15 million people!) to collectively gasp at Normani’s dance moves and killer outfits in her new music video. There is no doubt she did that. And now thanks to Normani’s makeup artist, we’re getting an up-close look at all the makeup in the “Motivation” video, as well as learning about some inspiration behind the looks. Hint: both are huge fans of Beyoncé and Aaliyah.

Normani and makeup artist Grace Pae took us back to the 1990s and early-2000s with this video. From Beyoncé to Ciara, Janet to Mya and even Britney, Normani took inspo and modernized it, showing us something we haven’t seen in years. Fans on Twitter are busy identifying which scenes from “Motivation” are throwbacks, while Pae just came right out to tell us that one of our favorite beauty looks was inspired by Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” video.

Pae used some of our favorite products to make Normani’s complexion glow. She gave the singer an even skin tone with Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 410 and 420 ($35 at Sephora) and Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer in 330 ($26 at Sephora). She brightened up her eyes with Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector in Medium to Deep ($32 at Sephora).

To get that bold blue eye, Pae used the Evil Genie shade from the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59 at Sephora). Her lips are M.A.C. Eye Kohl in Costa Riche ($19 at M.A.C.) with Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unbutton ($24 at Sephora).

Pae also gave as a peak at the natural glam for “The 1996” look. She used many of the same complexion products but switched up her eyes. Pae created a neutral look (very J.Lo) with Pat McGrath Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette Bronze Seduction ($125 at Sephora). She gave her lids some sparkle with Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb in How Many Carats?! ($38 at Sephora).

Be right back—I’m going to go watch “Motivation” for the 10,000th time.

