Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Features Stila’s Fan-Fave Eyeshadow for 50% Off

It’s not like Nordstrom doesn’t have sales all the time. But there’s something about Nordstrom’s spring sale for 2021 that seems better than the rest. Maybe it’s the half-off beauty deals or the exclusive Nordstrom goodies that have us adding to cart faster than you can say steal. We’re talking luxe candles, makeup, skincare and haircare all up to 50 percent off.

This beauty sale has a great mix of essentials like foundation and shampoo, as well as hairdryers and tools. But there are also giftable sets (hello, Mother’s Day is around the corner!) and fun items you might never have tried before. Well, now is the time to grab them at way less than the rest of the year. When else can you get Stila eyeshadow and ultra-shine lipstick for $12?

There are tons of deals to shop but if you’re not sure where to start, shop some favorites, below. Warning: they go fast.

Laura Mercier Kisses From the Balcony Lip Glacé Lip Gloss Set

Get four gorge shades of Lip Glacé at just $7.25 each.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade Waterproof Brow Color

Choose from eight shades of this fan-fave pomade.

Illume Mojave Coconut Milk Mango Medium Glass Candle

Juicy papaya and coconut milk are infused with sugarcane and Tahitian vanilla.

Aveda Clove Shampoo

This huge bottle of detoxifying shampoo will last you forever.

Stila Suede Shade Eyeshadow

You’ll wear this velvety-matte eye color all the time.

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor

This luxe dryer features negative ions that smooth the hair cuticle.

All Saints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum

This gender-neutral eau de parfum has a yummy floral-woodsy scent.