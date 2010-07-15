The Best Beauty Sale EVER

There are a few things I look forward to each year: Cheesy summer reality TV (hello Housewives), gift-giving occasions, new commercials with the oh-so-sexy Old Spice guy, and the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

For those of you not familiar with this mind-blowing event, it’s a giant sale that Nordstrom throws every year that lasts for two weeks. Hundreds of highly covetable beauty brands will offer special discounts on their fabulous products and some limited-edition products and sets just for this sale. A sampling of some of the brands this year: Bliss, MAC, Juicy Couture, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl’s, Chanel, Dior, Marc Jacobs and way too many more to name.

Now, not having access to a Nordstrom store here in NYC (I know, a total travesty but one we’re resigned to nonetheless), I have to get my shopping kicks from the retailer online, which makes this sale all the better. It doesn’t officially start until tomorrow (July 16), but I can pre-shop the sale online to my little heart’s content. Right now I’m DYING over the Lippmann Collection All That Jazz Nail Polish Color Trio and the Laura Mercier Portable Beauty Collection. The Laura Mercier in particular is a need-to-own item because it features an absolutely adorable blue bag plus five gotta-have-‘em makeup essentials, all for just $65 (a $164 value)!

So what are you waiting for? Get over to the Nordstrom site and get shopping now, before all these awesome beauty steals and deals are gone!