Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sale Is Already Live & Includes Over 50% Off UGGs, Marc Jacobs & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This Cyber season, the deals have been rolling out hot all throughout the month of November. It seems there is no shortage of sales in categories across skincare, clothing, or home appliances. The question is, where to begin? If you saw the tabs open on my laptop (and phone) right now, you’d think I was insane. I have products I’ve added to my cart from so many different website I can’t even remember everything I want to buy. A first world’s problem, I know, but hey—I refuse to miss a good sale.

Growing up, my holy grail for finding discounted designer items was always Nordstrom Rack. I used to beg my mom to take me back to school shopping there ahead of the new year and hope to my lucky stars I’d find the coolest backpack and shoes. If the odds were truly in my favor, my mom would also let me score a chic umbrella, nail polish, or even new hair straightener. It’s truly a one-stop-shop for practically anything you need, which is why this Black Friday I’m making sure I checkout my bag at the retailer before anywhere else.

And guys, the deals are so good this year…I’m talking over 50 percent off select UGGs, Marc Jacobs bags, and Elemis skincare. Because I’m a giver and believe in karma (s/o Taylor Swift), I’ve picked out a few of the deals you need to check out before they’re all gone.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Duo

This deal is so good, I’m actually in awe it hasn’t sold out yet. For over 70% (!!) off, you can grab Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye treatment serum, which targets fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area for a smoother and firmer look. You’ll also receive the Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal cream that nourishes the delicate skin around the eyes.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Spring Eau de Toilette

A twist on the best-selling Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume, this limited-edition floral perfume comes in the cutest green bottle. With a top note of pink peony and a base of sweet and fruity ones, this vibrant scent is calling your name.

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Grab yourself a new pair of high rise jeans with a classic straight fit. Levi’s are a classic, and these will make you (and your butt) look sooo good while still having a comfy amount of stretch throughout the day.

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick

Try out this satin mini lipstick with a bold finish that’s the perfect size for your tiny purse.

Franco Sarto Anberlin Leather Block Heel Knee-High Boot

You can’t go wrong with a pair of knee-high this, or really, any season—but there’s something especially *chef’s kiss* about wearing them during fall. This pair from Franco Sarta is sleek, has a easy-to-walk in heel, and is on-sale now.

ALO Moves One-Year Membership Gift Box

The ultimate wellness gift to get yourself (or a friend if you’re feeling nice). Alo Moves is an on-demand platform that features classes in mindfulness, fitness and wellness with each class led by experts. This gift box gets you a one-year membership gift card and an introduction catalog so you can learn how to get started without difficulty.

Marc Jacobs The Director Faux Leather Tote

You can’t tell me this isn’t an identical silhouette Bella Hadid or Hailey Bieber have been seen spotted waltzing around this city in. This pebbled faux leather tote with adjustable straps will make you look like the trendiest person in the office or directly after at happy hour.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Coral Print Robe

When it’s cold out I literally can not move even an inch away from my bed without making sure I am wrapped in a robe and remain as cozy as possible (New York winters are rough, y’all). This robe from Barefoot Dreams will feel like a plush blanket around you while you WFH, grab your packages or just stay in and watch Netflix—need I say more?

UGG Fluff You Slipper

And to go with your robe…you’ll need a warm pair of new slippers too!