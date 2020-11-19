Nordstrom Is Having a 1-Day Sale on All M.A.C. Concealers & I Want In

As if Nordstrom’s big holiday sales weren’t enough, the retailer is also rolling out daily deals on best-selling brands and exclusive gift sets. Today? It’s Nordstrom’s M.A.C. concealer sale and it’s not to be missed. While you wait until M.A.C. rolls out its own blowout (because you know it’s coming) stock up on complexion products you’ll use way past the holidays.

No matter your skin type or skin tone, there’s sure to be a M.A.C. concealer perfect for you from Nordstrom’s sale. Whether it’s long-wearing you’re after, SPF-infused, sheer, full-coverage, or color-correcting, you can find them all here for a whopping 25 percent off. But remember—it’s only for one day.

There are a bunch of concealers to choose from here but we’re also including our favorite formulas, below.

Pro Longwear Concealer

This medium-to-full coverage concealer has a comfortable, natural matte finish that really lasts.

Studio Fix 24-Hour Liquid Concealer

For lightweight—but buildable—coverage, choose this liquid concealer in 34 shades.

Studio Fix Perfecting Stick

This easy-to-use rounded concealer stick makes covering dark circles and breakouts super easy.

Conceal & Correct Palette

There are four concealers and two corrector shades in three different shade levels.