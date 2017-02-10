27 Best K-Beauty Products From Nordstrom’s Pop-Up Beauty Shop

If you’re anything like us, you’re obsessed with Korean beauty products (and if you’re not like us, you really, really should be). Thankfully, gone are the days of scouring Amazon and Ebay to find that magical, makes-your-skin as-soft-as-a-baby’s mask, or the twisty, curly mascara wand that majorly plumps up your lashes. Because thanks to this year’s K-beauty releases in mass brands like Target and Urban Outfitters, our shopping list has been easier than ever to knock out.
And just in case you thought you were done shopping new products for the month, Nordstrom just announced the launch of their K-beauty pop-up shop with a whopping 500 iconic products from over the hills and across the seas. Yes, that feeling in your heart is intense excitement.
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom
The Pop-In@Nordstrom: KBEAUTY, as Nordstrom is calling it, is a North American-wide pop-up shop in Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Vancouver, and Toronto, where shoppers can test and buy from more than 500 cult-favorite Korean beauty products from brands like Too Cool for School, DTRT, and Huxley. But, lucky for you, a huge majority of the products found in the pop-up shops will also be available online, so you can be the laziest schlub and still score amazing products from the comfort of your bed.
Like most pop-up shops, though, this one will only last for a limited time (until March 26, to be exact), so we’ve gone ahead and scouted some of the best products for you, so you have literally no excuses not to buy everything before the end of March (except, like, a lack of money, but whatever). We’re talking about outrageously cute A’Pieu Sheet Masks, the lightweight, yet super-hydrating I Woke Up Like This Luxurious Rose Oil, and IPKN Lip Tints in bold, creamy shades. We even came across a 10-day beauty mask set from Glow Recipe (which we’ll be adding to our cart *immediately*). So what are you waiting for? Check out these products before the pop-up ends and your inevitable buyer’s remorse hits you hard.
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom
A’Pieu Set of 7 Milk Sheet Masks
A’Pieu Set of 7 Milk Sheet Masks, $18; at Nordstrom
Photo:
A’Pieu
Abbamart 5-Piece Brush Set
Abbamart 5-Piece Brush Set, $16; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Abbamart
Chosungah So Tiny Lip & Cheek Tint
Chosungah So Tiny Lip & Cheek Tint, $14; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Chosungah
107 OneOSeven Set of 8 Snow Sheet Masks
107 OneOSeven Set of 8 Snow Sheet Masks, $20; at Nordstrom
Photo:
107 OneOSeven
Cool Enough Studio The Sleeping Mask
Cool Enough Studio The Sleeping Mask, $22; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Cool Enough Studio
IPKN Twinkle Lips Lip Tint
IPKN Twinkle Lips Lip Tint, $18; at Nordstrom
Photo:
IPKN
Creme Simple Stone Soap
Photo:
Creme
Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Loose & Silly Setting Powder SPF 27
Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Loose & Silly Setting Powder SPF 27, $36; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Too Cool For School
DTRT So Fine Toner
Photo:
DTRT
Glow Recipe 10 Days to Glow Hydrogel Beauty Mask Set
Glow Recipe 10 Days to Glow Hydrogel Beauty Mask Set, $63; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Glow Recipe
Chosungah Dong Gong Minn Jello Color Eyeshadow Palette
Chosungah Dong Gong Minn Jello Color Eyeshadow Palette, $39; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Chosungah
Hanahzo Lime Tea Tree Salt Scrub
Hanahzo Lime Tea Tree Salt Scrub, $28; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Hanahzo
Huxley Secret of Sahara Be Clean Be Moist Cleansing Water
Huxley Secret of Sahara Be Clean Be Moist Cleansing Water, $30; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Huxley
I Woke Up Like This Hydra Luxurious Rose Oil
I Woke Up Like This Hydra Luxurious Rose Oil, $47; at Nordstrom
Photo:
I Woke Up Like This
DTRT 10 Sec All in One Lotion
DTRT 10 Sec All in One Lotion, $37; at Nordstrom
Photo:
DTRT
IPKN Baking Class Twinkle Eye Eyeshadow Palette
IPKN Baking Class Twinkle Eye Eyeshadow Palette, $42; at Nordstrom
Photo:
IPKN
Me Factory White Flower Pig Collagen Foil Mask Sheet
Me Factory White Flower Pig Collagen Foil Mask Sheet, $15; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Me Factory
Chosungah Dong Gong Minn Brow Maker
Chosungah Dong Gong Minn Brow Maker, $22; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Chosungah
Oohlala Pierre Face Mirror
Oohlala Pierre Face Mirror, $10; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Oohlala
Huxley Secret of Sahara Oil Essence
Huxley Secret of Sahara Oil Essence, $58; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Huxley
Vant Phyto Facial Foam Cleanser
Vant Phyto Facial Foam Cleanser, $26; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Vant
Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack Overnight Facial Mask
Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack Overnight Facial Mask, $16; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Too Cool For School
I Woke Up Like This Hydra Extra Concentrate Serum
I Woke Up Like This Hydra Extra Concentrate Serum, $82; at Nordstrom
Photo:
I Woke Up Like This
Touch In Sol Mission Complete Waterproof Sensitive Lip & Eye Cleanser
Touch In Sol Mission Complete Waterproof Sensitive Lip & Eye Cleanser, $18; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Touch In Sol
Tpsy Draw Lip Crayon
Photo:
Tpsy
107 OneOSeven Core Flex Hydro Rich Moisturizing Cream
107 OneOSeven Core Flex Hydro Rich Moisturizing Cream, $52; at Nordstrom
Photo:
107 OneOSeven