Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Includes Tom Ford Lipstick For Half Off (!)

When you’re feeling overwhelmed with all the good Black Friday sales and have no idea what to shop, it’s a good idea to check Nordstrom. With all of its luxe brands mixed in with its more affordable items, it’s the perfect place to buy something for yourself, as well as your family and friends. When it comes to skin care, hair care and makeup, Nordstrom’s Black Friday 2020 beauty deals are some of the best around. So, when you’re picking up a new robe for Mom or some slippers for your BFF, you can also stock up on the goodies you’ll use all year round.

While Nordstrom has way more than just beauty products on sale, I’m all about the makeup and skin care deals right now. I can’t help it. I’m a beauty girl at heart. Plus, when you tell me there’s Tom Ford lipstick and Kate Somerville skin care for half off, I’m all in. And there’s so much to choose from. It’s not all half off, some discounts are closer to 20 percent, but it’s all worth checking out. I got you started with some of the best deals, below.

Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment

This fast-absorbing oil helps strengthen the skin’s barrier.

Tom Ford Private Blend Santal Blush Eau de Parfum

Get your pickiest friend this delicious perfume and she’ll love you forever.

Tom Ford Sheer Lip Color

This bright pink shade looks great on all skin tones—and is half off!

T3 Curl ID 1.25-inch Smart Curling Iron with Interactive Touch Interface

If you’re in the market for a new curling iron, this innovative styler will wow you. You actually choose the heat level based on your unique hair type for less damage.

Curling Iron $210 (was $235) buy it

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Brighten Up & Glow Set

There’s no one in your life that wouldn’t love this skin set, which includes full and travel sizes of Ultra Facial Cleanser, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and Ultra Facial Cream.