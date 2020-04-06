Nordstrom Just Marked Down So Many Iconic Beauty Faves for One Day Only

Just when I thought the Sunday scaries and Monday blues were settling in for the week, the Nordstrom Better Together beauty sale pops up to put a smile on my tired beauty routine’s face (and give me an excuse to shop). As you are probably well aware, most of our favorite brick and mortar beauty destinations outside of the drugstore have been deemed non-essential and closed for the time being. However, that hasn’t stopped the surprise deals and recurring markdown events from flooding in, because some of us actually count our hair, skin and/or makeup routines as self-care.

With that being said, if you’re overdue for a replenishment, Nordstrom’s Better Together sale is something to keep your eye on. Because physical stores are closed, Nordstrom has teamed up with a gang of brands for daily deals across all categories and today, that distinct honor goes to beauty. From now until April 7 at 9AM EST, shoppers can save 15 percent on full-price makeup, skincare, hair, fragrance and grooming products, all of which includes free shipping and free returns.

Understandably so, there is no shortage of items to choose from, so I recommend going for those cult-favorites you’ve never had a chance to try whether it was because something sold out or you didn’t have the budget for it at the time. And if neither of those applies to you, well, I can’t think of a better time than now to simply treat yourself. Before you get lost in endless scrolling, here are 11 iconic items to keep in mind and don’t forget to check out the spring clothing sale too.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

Though this long-wear foundation is full-coverage, it feels unbelievably lightweight and offers a radiant, non-drying matte finish.

(Original Price: $43)

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

A top-selling option for dry and sensitive skin made with olive-derived squalane and glycoproteins derived from sea glaciers for that cooling sensation fans love so much.

(Original Price: $32)

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

Infused with SPF 30 sun protection and vitamins C and E for nourishing barely-there coverage.

(Original Price: $47)

M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

One of M.A.C’s many iconic coverage options for oil control and medium, buildable coverage.

(Original Price: $31)

Moroccanoil Treatment

A truly versatile argan oil-infused hair oil that can be used as an all-over moisture treatment for thick hair or applied to the ends of fine hair for creating texture.

(Original Price: $34)

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

A multipurpose coverage option that can be used under the eyes or directly on top of blemishes around the face.

(Original Price: $30)

SK-II Pitera First Experience Kit

If you’ve ever wanted to try the essence with countless celebrity co-signs, this starter kit includes just that along with a facial lotion and mask.

(Original Price: $99)

St. Tropez Self-Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Self-tanner newbies shouldn’t overlook this classic, easy-to-apply mousse for building color.

(Original Price: $18)

Tom Ford F*cking Fabulous Candle

Tom Ford’s sexy expletive perfume is also available as a home fragrance that will intoxicate anyone who steps inside your humble abode.

(Original Price: $132)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

A retractable brow pencil that effortlessly mimics the shape of single brow hairs and can also be used to fill in sparse arches.

(Originally $23)

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Does this volumizing mascara really need an introduction? The waterproof version is also on sale too.

(Original Price: $25)

