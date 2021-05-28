M.A.C., Nars & More Luxe Beauty Is Up To Half Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

There’s no shortage of discounts this time of year but there’s about Nordstrom sales that just hit differently. Maybe it’s the prices up to 50 percent off or the unique mix of luxe and more affordable offerings. Basically what we’re saying it, Nordstrom’s 2021 beauty sale doesn’t dissapoint. It’s part of the big Half-Yearly Sale when products fly off the virtual shelf faster than you can say add to cart.

These aren’t random, leftover items, either. These deals are from best-selling brands and ones you probably use every day. We’re talking Nars, M.A.C., Bobbi Brown, Anastasia Beverly Hills and so many more. There’s also a great mix of essentials including foundation and shampoo, as well as hairdryers and tools. But there are also giftable sets (hello, Father’s Day is around the corner!) and fun items you might never have tried before.

There are tons of deals to shop but if you’re not sure where to start, shop some favorites, below. Warning: they go fast.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

MAC Lustre Lipstick in Cockney

There’s something about this blue-red lipstick that looks good on everyone, especially with that shiny finish.

Nars Mini Oil-Infused Lip Tint Duo

You can’t go wrong with this lip oil duo that hydrates while delivering a wash of color.

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder

There are six pretty shades of this light-reflecting powder and you’re guaranteed to love one (or a few).

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio

Choose from five colorways of this soft powder blush and you’ll be part of 2021’s biggest makeup trend.

Prada Candy Night Eau de Parfum

Fans of this sexy perfume love its notes of bitter orange, patchouli, musk and tonka bean.