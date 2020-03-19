The Nordstrom Beauty Sale Includes Major Deals on Dyson, La Mer and Paula’s Choice

While you’re sitting at home, washing your hands and scrolling through Instagram, it might be a good time to stock up on beauty essentials. That or splurge on something you’ve had your eye on that’s finally on sale. Nordstrom’s beauty sale for 2020 is seriously good and includes both brand-new and classic favorites. You’ll want to add everything to your cart. Unfortunately, Nordstrom doesn’t sell hand sanitizer but there are perfume, hair tools, cosmetics and skincare you know and love from the retailer—all at 25 percent off.

To help you sort through the hundreds of Nordstrom products available (this isn’t a small sale!), we’ve narrowed down some of our favorites. We’re talking everything from sexy Tom Ford lipstick, Le Labo fragrance that smells like a dream, the new Dyson Corrale Straightener (!) and gentle La Mer cleanser. Of course, not everything is ultra-luxe. You can also pick up deals on goods you’ll use every day, such as Laura Mercier foundation and Fresh lip balm.

There’s no end date to the sale just yet so scoop up what you can now before it’s gone for good.

Charlotte Tilbury Rose Kiss Matte Revolution Lipstick

There are four shades to shop of this hydrating matte lipstick.

M.A.C. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

Get a smooth, flawless matte finish.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

Pick up the classic hydrating lotion, for less.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Get the new beauty tool that has everyone talking.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid

Unclog your pores to reveal smooth, even skin.

Supergoop! Smooth & Poreless 100% Mineral Matte Screen Sunscreen SPF 40

Because you will be going back outside in the sun.

