Nordstrom Rolled Out Its Holiday Beauty Gifts & I’m Screaming Over the Deals

Every year, we wait as patiently as possible for Nordstrom to roll out its beauty sets for the holidays. And they’re officially here! These are the chicest, most fun gifts to give each season across skincare, haircare, makeup, body, fragrance and more. This year is no different. There are stunning gifts from Dyson, Gucci, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and more. Oh, and did I mention their incredible values?

These aren’t just gift-wrapped products. There are serious deals to be had here. In addition to limited-edition colors and products, the retail value of each is much larger than if you bought each product separately. For example, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk fans can grab the new set and save a whopping $33! That’s enough to grab another kit. Pick up a few for your family and friends but don’t forget yourself. You deserve it.

There are so many great beauty gifts to choose from but I got you started with some of my favorites, below.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream Set

Get two cult-fave hydrating eye creams with a $110 value.

Gucci Lipstick Trio Set

Get the label lover in your life this limited-edition set of three new lip formulas including a matte lipstick with a sheer finish, a moisturizing lipstick and a satin-finish lipstick.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Get the TikTok-viral Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil and Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick with a $92 value.

Dior Addict Lip Set

This TikTok-viral set features three Dior lip favorites including a full-size balm, lip serum and mini plumping gloss with a retail value of $84.

Dyson Airwrap Multistyler Complete Long Gift Set

A limited-edition color, all the attachments you need, a travel pouch and presentation case with a $659 value? Where can you go wrong?

Nécessaire The Body Trio Set

This exclusive-to-Nordstrom body set gets you three Nécessaire faves (The Body Wash, The Body Lotion and The Body Serum) with a $68 value.

Slip Medusa Nights Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set

This glam ornament contains a set of four silk scrunchies designed to be gentle on your hair.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Red Ensemble Gift Set

This chic gift set has four mini Rouge Pur Couture satin lipsticks in bold red shades, encased in a kiss-themed case, with a $76 value.

Jack Black It’s the Balm Set

This Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set features NightMode Lip Treatment plus three cult-fave Intense Therapy Lip Balms.

La Mer The Glowing Renewal Collection Set

This Nordstrom-exclusive set gets you The Treatment Lotion, The Regenerating Serum, The Renewal Oil, Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream and cosmetics bag for a $187 value.