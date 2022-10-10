StyleCaster
Nordstrom Rolled Out Its Holiday Beauty Gifts & I’m Screaming Over the Deals

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Nordstrom/Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

Every year, we wait as patiently as possible for Nordstrom to roll out its beauty sets for the holidays. And they’re officially here! These are the chicest, most fun gifts to give each season across skincare, haircare, makeup, body, fragrance and more. This year is no different. There are stunning gifts from Dyson, Gucci, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and more. Oh, and did I mention their incredible values?

These aren’t just gift-wrapped products. There are serious deals to be had here. In addition to limited-edition colors and products, the retail value of each is much larger than if you bought each product separately. For example, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk fans can grab the new set and save a whopping $33! That’s enough to grab another kit. Pick up a few for your family and friends but don’t forget yourself. You deserve it.

There are so many great beauty gifts to choose from but I got you started with some of my favorites, below.

kiehls gift

Nordstrom.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream Set

Get two cult-fave hydrating eye creams with a $110 value.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment $68
Buy Now

gucci gift

Nordstrom.

Gucci Lipstick Trio Set

Get the label lover in your life this limited-edition set of three new lip formulas including a matte lipstick with a sheer finish, a moisturizing lipstick and a satin-finish lipstick.

Gucci Lipstick Trio Set $97
Buy Now
Charlotte Tilbury gift

Nordstrom.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Get the TikTok-viral Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil and Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick with a $92 value.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit $59
Buy Now
dior gift

Nordstrom.

Dior Addict Lip Set

This TikTok-viral set features three Dior lip favorites including a full-size balm, lip serum and mini plumping gloss with a retail value of $84.

Dior Addict Lip Set $58
Buy Now

 

dyson gift

Nordstrom.

Dyson Airwrap Multistyler Complete Long Gift Set

A limited-edition color, all the attachments you need, a travel pouch and presentation case with a $659 value? Where can you go wrong?

Dyson Airwrap Multistyler $599.99
Buy Now

 

necessaire gift

Nordstrom.

Nécessaire The Body Trio Set

This exclusive-to-Nordstrom body set gets you three Nécessaire faves (The Body Wash, The Body Lotion and The Body Serum) with a $68 value.

Nécessaire The Body Trio Set $50
Buy Now
slip gift

Nordstrom.

Slip Medusa Nights Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set

This glam ornament contains a set of four silk scrunchies designed to be gentle on your hair.

Slip Medusa Nights Pure Silk $25
Buy Now
ysl beauty gift

Nordstrom.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Red Ensemble Gift Set

This chic gift set has four mini Rouge Pur Couture satin lipsticks in bold red shades, encased in a kiss-themed case, with a $76 value.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Red $50
Buy Now
jack black gift

Nordstrom.

Jack Black It’s the Balm Set

This Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set features NightMode Lip Treatment plus three cult-fave Intense Therapy Lip Balms.

Jack Black It's the Balm Set $18.75
Buy Now
la mer gift

Nordstrom.

La Mer The Glowing Renewal Collection Set

This Nordstrom-exclusive set gets you The Treatment Lotion, The Regenerating Serum, The Renewal Oil, Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream and cosmetics bag for a $187 value.

La Mer The Glowing Renewal Collection $95
Buy Now

