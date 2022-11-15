This Nordstrom Shopping Hack Will Help You Save Hundreds on La Mer, Dyson & More

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to holiday shopping, you’ve got to get creative to stay within budget. Coupon codes, sale hopping, and promos can help you in the process, but we found one hack that will save you the most money when shopping at Nordstrom. And it turns out, this money-saving trick has been hiding in plain sight for who knows how long. Nordstrom’s exclusive holiday beauty gifts and sets include some of the most high-end brands and cult-favorite staples, all at discounted prices thanks to the bundled bargains.

You can shop the likes of La Mer, Dyson and Le Labo and save hundreds (yes, hundreds) on some incredible gift sets. We’re talking a Nordstrom-exclusive Dyson hair dryer bundle that’ll help you save $60, a Dry Bar blowout kit that’s nearly $100 cheaper than its actual value and a four-piece set of Augustinus Bader products that’s somehow under $300—an absolute steal for the brand. Whether you’re looking for your best friend, an in-law, or yourself (we’re not judging), you’ll be able to find a fabulous present at a shockingly good price. Don’t believe us? Check out some of the best money-saving sets that you should be swooping up below:

Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

This Nordstrom-exclusive Dyson hair dryer comes in a gorgeous blue and chrome hue that looks so luxe. The set includes five attachments, like a tooth comb and a diffuser, that can be used throughout the drying process to style your hair. You’ll also get a storage box that makes traveling so much more organized. In total, the bundle is valued at $489, but you can shop it for $430 thanks to this shopping hack.

The Glowing Renewal Collection Set

There’s perhaps no brand out there that’s as beloved by celebrities as La Mer. Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and J. Lo are just a few of the many famous fans. It’s loved for good reason. The revolutionary skincare brand uses sea-sourced ingredients to ensure all of the products are supremely nourishing and effective. This Renewal Collection set includes four La Mer staples: The Treatment Lotion, The Regenerating Serum, The Renewal Oil and the coveted Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream—all for $95.

The Double Shot Jackpot Kit

You don’t need to leave your house to get a lavish blowout when you have this stying kit in your arsenal. Dry Bar’s Jackpot Kit has everything you need—a hot brush, styling clips, hair spray, dry shampoo and heat protectant—for $155 (all of this together is valed at $234).

Nécessaire Body Trio Set

There is one thing I can expect when visitors come to my home for a long weekend: fun times, and them asking me where I got these toiletries. Nothing compares to Nécessaire’s Body Trio Set, which comes with the brand’s decadent eucalyptus body wash, soothing body lotion, and hydrating body serum. Your self-care game will peak with this. Valued at $68, you’ll save nearly $20 shopping these goodies at Nordstrom.

Augustinus Bader The AB Trial Edit Set

If you’ve heard the tales of Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream and its skin-transforming powers, then you know just how good this bundle is. You’ll get four of the brand’s coveted items, including The Rich Cream, for $270.

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

TikTok loves Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk and so do we. The extremeley flattering lip color looks fabulous on all skin tones and is the ideal neutral tone to have with you in your beauty bag.

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set

Few scents are as iconic as Le Labo’s Santal 33, but the Le Labo brand is home to many more fabulous fragrances. This discovery set allows you to try out 17 different parfums so that you can find the perfect one. They’re smaller sized bottles, but they’ll last for a dozen or so uses each, depending on how much you use