Nordstrom’s Daily Beauty Deals Have Gifts From MAC, Charlotte Tilbury Up to 50% Off & Many Arrive By Christmas

Brittany Leitner
I love seeing my favorite beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Living Proof and so many more on sale this holiday season, and I love even more when these brands are shipping in pre-packaged gift boxes that make it easier than ever to spoil my besties with. This year, I’m doing a number of Secret Santa events, and I know the one thing on everyone’s list is always a refresh of beauty products. So, this year I’m making it more simple than ever for you to pick up gifts that your friends actually want this year, which is why I’m picking out the top best beauty finds at Nordstrom.

And yes, before you ask, all of these picks arrive before Christmas so you can get to shopping without the stress of tracking your packages more than you check in on Instagram. Starting on Dec. 15, Nordstrom is dropping daily beauty deals so make sure to check back to the Nordstrom site to see what else is dropping. This will go on until Dec. 24, so if you have an eye on a certain brand, you might just get lucky with a surprise sale.

The iconic MAC lipglass is on sale for cheaper than ever and comes with colorful lip glosses that you can switch out for any occasion. And yes! It arrives before Christmas.

Are you and your bestie planning a dream vacation in 2023? Get her ready with this hydrating travel-size set that arrives before Christmas.

The iconic Brow Freeze is on sale for cheaper than I’ve ever seen it during this sale.

I promised you those 50 percent off deals were coming and here they are! Score this Naked palette for under 30 with this deal.

Get Hailey Bieber’s lip liner look with ease with this duo from Bobbi Brown.

