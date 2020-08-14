The Hottest Skin Care Devices to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Since you’re probably not getting a facial anytime soon, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s skin care tools are the perfect way to get your face in check. Whether you’re feeling dry and dehydrated, congested and breakout-prone or just dull, these skin care tools will brighten you up in no time. Or maybe you’re looking to tone up your face and body. Well, there are microcurrent tools for that too. Really, what doesn’t this sale have?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale officially runs from August 19-30. Nordy Club Cardmembers shop are all shopping now, though. It’s a lot like Sephora’s VIB sale in terms of cardmember status and date of shopping. Items do sell out so if you have your eye on something specific, mark your calendar and jump online to secure your item. There are dozens of products to choose from but we got you started with a handful of favorites, below. And don’t forget to check out even more beauty deals here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

NuFace Fix & Mini Facial Toning Device Set

Contour, lift and smooth your face with this clutch toning set. It includes the limited-edition Fix Microcurrent Device in Sorbet to plump, smooth and tighten skin; the limited-edition mini Device for microcurrent facial toning; Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer to use with each device; and Fix Serum to smooth and brighten skin.

Dermaflash One Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device

Remove dead skin cells and unwanted peach fuzz. This set includes a Dermaflash One Device, four Dermaflash edges, PreFlash cleanser, PostFlash Moisturizer and the charging base.

Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror

While not skin care exactly, you’ll be able to see every pore with this luxe lit mirror. It connects to your phone for all the hands-free selfies and TikToks videos.

BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Facial Set

This microneedling set aims to tighten pores and firm skin on the cheeks, smile lines, forehead and neck. It includes a GloPRO Microneedling Rejuvenation Tool, Ultimate Vitamin C Facial Moisturizer, GloPRO EYE MicroTip Attachment, Bright Eyes Colloidal Silver Eye Gels (five pairs), Skin Prep Pads (five) and an empty sanitizing spritzer bottle.

PMD Personal Microderm Pro Device

Brighten your skin and even out your skin tone with this microderm device. It comes with a full range of exfoliation discs for moderate, very sensitive, sensitive and course vacuum suction.

LightStim LightStim for Acne LED Light Therapy Device

Kill acne-causing bacteria, existing breakouts and calm redness and inflammation with this FDA-cleared device.

NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device Set

This FDA-cleared at-home microcurrent body toning device aims to reduce the appearance of cellulite, as well as tone and firm the skin.