Save Your Skin With These Epic Nordstrom Anniversary Deals

Skin care is so personal. What works for you might not work for your mom or your best friend. When it comes to your skin, sometimes you just have to treat yourself. Luckily, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale skin care deals are here to help you stock up on cleansers and serums and masks without spending your entire paycheck. These aren’t your typical beauty sales, though. There are more kits and sets than straight discounts, which helps you get more products for less money. It’s a good time to try something new, like a face roller or a cleansing brush.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale technically runs from July 19 to August 14, but if you’re a Nordstrom Cardholder, you can actually grab the deals now. Don’t worry if you don’t have a card, though. There are plenty of skin care goodies to go around. Just don’t wait too long—Nordstrom claims prices go up on August 5.

Below, our favorite skin care deals we’ll be shopping this weekend.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Illuminated Eyes Collection

This super-luxe eye set is pricey, but you get major bang for your buck. Give your peepers some love with the full-size Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, as well as travel-sizes of Softening Cleansing Foam, Le Sérum and Correcting Cream Veil SPF 21. Plus, there’s super-soothing Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme to wear and selfie while you travel.

$265 (worth $333) at Nordstrom

Clinique Take It All Off: Makeup Remover Set

Gently dissolve your makeup and remove the day’s dirt and grime with this three-piece set that’s great for travel. You get a jumbo-size Take the Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips, a travel-size Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm and a full-size Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser.

$39.50 (worth $61.50) at Nordstrom

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant Anti-Perspirant Stick Trio

This sensitive skin-friendly deodorant has the soft floral scent of Cashmere Mist.

$66 (worth $84) at Nordstrom

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Peel Like a Pro Set

Get a 60-day supply for the cult-favorite Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, as well as a sample of the brand-new Clinical Grade Resurfacing Liquid Peel. The brand promises improved skin texture in just two weeks.

$130 (worth $197) at Nordstrom

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set

This soft rose scent is so popular, Fresh continues to expand it into all aspects of skin care. If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the chance with this well-rounded set. It includes all full sizes of Soy Face Cleanser, Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, Rose Face Mask, Rose Deep Hydration Cream, and everyone’s favorite Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15.

$69 (worth $101) at Nordstrom

Glamglow Ultimate Duo Full Size Cleanse + Hydrate Set

Hydrate dry, flaky skin with the non-drying Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment Mask and soap-free Gentlebubble Daily Conditioning Cleanser.

$59 (worth $87) at Nordstrom

Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Oil + Jade Roller Glow Ritual Duo

Fans of this deep oil claim it hydrates and calms their skin. Give it a try with this jade roller, which can help the oil absorb even better.

$52 (worth $78) at Nordstrom

St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

This easy-to-use self-tanner now comes in a massive size that’ll last all through summer.

$49 (worth $88) at Nordstrom

