Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s Perfume Deals Will Have You Smelling Sweet

Though magazines have been telling us to find a “signature scent” forever, it actually sounds really boring to wear the same fragrance every day. Why not switch it up depending on your mood? Thanks to Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s perfume deals, you can probably afford to incorporate a new scent into your routine. These deals feature sets that allow you to grab a second travel-size bottle basically for free. Wait until you see these baby bottles—they’re too cute for words. Perfume sets also make amazing gifts so grab one for your best friend’s birthday you keep forgetting about.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 19 and goes until August 14, though Nordstrom says prices go up August 5. If you’re a Nordstrom Cardholder, you’re in luck. You can shop these deals now before everyone else. Below, the delicious-smelling fragrances we’ve got our eyes on.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Set

Could this box be any prettier? Inside is a full-sized Eau de Parfum Spray plus a Hair Mist in the same white floral scent.

$130 (worth $177) at Nordstrom

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum Set

This exotic fragrance features top notes of pear and sweet Italian orange giving it a fruity vibe. In this set, you’ll grab a full-sized bottle and a small travel-sized one to go.

$115 (worth $165) at Nordstrom

Lanvin Éclat d’Arpège Eau de Parfum Spray Set

Who in your life wouldn’t want to receive this luxe gift set? It features Lanvin’s fruity, floral fragrance and a travel-size addition, as well.

$115 (worth $159) at Nordstrom

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Eau de Parfum Signature Set

You get three Tiffany goodies in this iconic blue box. There’s a floral musk Eau de Parfum, its matching body lotion and a travel size.

$125 (worth $171.50) at Nordstrom

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set

This rich, spicy fragrance feels extra-sexy in the summer. The black bottle looks chic on your nightstand and the travel-size roller looks cool in a clear bag.

$125 (worth $177) at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Set

This two-piece fragrance set is available in an exclusive floral-print box. You’ll use the floral scent all year round.

$134 (worth $206) at Nordstrom

Valentino Donna Eau de Parfum Set

Middle notes of iris and rose give this fragrance a sophisticated feel. Its set includes a full-sized Eau de Parfum and mini version, plus a Body Lotion with the same scent.

$129 (worth $172) at Nordstrom

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Set

Did you know Bright Crystal is inspired by a mixture of Donatella Versace’s favorite floral fragrances? It’s described as “fruity, floral and musky.” This deal will get you an Eau de Toilette Spray and a travel-size.

$98 (worth $152) at Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum

Get three sizes of this warm floral fragrance: one for home, your purse and your car.

$152 (worth $221) at Nordstrom

Bottega Vanetta Signature Fragrance Set

Instead of getting one fragrance and a mini, this set includes three different travel-size scents for all your different moods.

$125 (worth $186) at Nordstrom

Chloé Eau de Parfum Set

The brand’s signature floral scent is now available in an elegant box perfect for gifting. It includes a full-size Eau de Parfum and travel-size.

$132 (worth $179) at Nordstrom

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Light Blue Eau de Toilette Set

We can smell this iconic fragrance without even being near it. It’s a super-fresh, light scent perfect for warm-weather months.

$99 (worth $158) at Nordstrom

