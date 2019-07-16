All the Crazy-Amazing Makeup Deals at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Each year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale keeps getting better and better and this time around, the makeup deals are some of the best items included in the entire sale. While not discounts like you might be used to from Target or Ulta, these are more kits and sets and larger items that give you a ton of bang for your buck. Currently can’t get enough of Becca highlighters? Can’t live without Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray? Or maybe you’ve been dying to try a Tom Ford lipstick? They’re all here in stellar sets that have a much higher value than if you bought each item alone.

While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale technically runs from July 19 to August 14, if you’re a Nordstrom Cardholder, you can pre-shop the deals now. Don’t stress if you don’t have a card, though. Unless there’s something very specific you have to have, there will be plenty to shop when the sale opens up to everyone this weekend. Just don’t wait too long. Nordstrom says prices go up on August 5.

Below, our favorite makeup deals you might want to add to cart ASAP.

Yves Saint Laurent Pink Lip Trio

Get two Glaze & Gloss shades in pretty, wearable hues, including shade 3 (a beigey pink) and shade 4 (a soft raspberry). Plus, moisturize your lips with Liquid Balm in shade 18, a pale pink.

$60 (worth $90) at Nordstrom

Urban Decay All Night Sponge + Spray Set

You already know Urban Decay’s cult-favorite All Nighter setting spray keeps your makeup on like whoa. This set will get you a full-size bottle plus a travel size perfect to fit in your makeup bag, as well as a Bounce + Blend Makeup Sponge.

$48 (worth $94) at Nordstrom

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Clutch Size Lip Color Trio

Though these luxe lippies look bold, they’re actually really wearable. This set includes Lip Color Sheer in Whitney and Philippa and Ultra-Rich Lip Color in Antonia.

$88 (worth $110) at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Instant Glow Lip & Highlighter Set

Get your summer glow on with a Mini Highlighting Powder in Pink Gold Glow, Mini High Shimmer Lip Gloss in Bare Sparkle and Mini Face Blender Brush.

$35 (worth $69) at Nordstrom

Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Travel Trio

Grab three travel-sizes of this super-popular liquid lip color. Comfort-matte shades include 202 Dolci, 400 The Red and 514 Front Row.

$45 (worth $79) at Nordstrom

Hourglass Eyes & Lips Duo

If you’ve been wanting to try the Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, now’s your chance. You’ll also get an Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss in a limited-edition light peach shade.

$48 (worth $59) at Nordstrom

MAC Full Size Lip Haul Set

M.A.C. fans will go crazy for this neutral lippie set, which includes three full-size Lipsticks in Zenith, Dahhlinggg! and Care To Share, as well as three full-size Lipglass in Shhhh!, Indoor Voices and Lust.

$59.50 (worth $108) at Nordstrom

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.