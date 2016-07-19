Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is On: 31 Best Beauty Products to Shop Now

To riff on one Ms. Kate Moss, if I may: Nothing tastes as good as a prestige lipstick that’s on sale feels. And now’s your chance: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens up to the public on Friday, July 22 (gates are open now for Nordstrom cardmembers), and as per usual, the selection is downright impressive; most exclusive discounts hover in the 20-to-40-percent-off range, but there are certainly some standout deals on cult favorite brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Giorgio Armani, and Tom Ford.

My personal favorites: M.A.C’s 5-Piece Basic Brush Kit is $52.50 (down from $167); you can snag two Beautyblenders plus the accompanying cleanser for $39 instead of the usual $56; and RevitaBrow’s ADVANCED Duo is literally half off at $110. Plus, if you’re feeling ambitious enough to shop for the holidays in July, there are some great gift sets available. The sale extends through early August, but we don’t recommend playing the waiting game. Things sell out—fast. Click through to see the beauty products we’re scooping up ASAP.