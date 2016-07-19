Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is On: 31 Best Beauty Products to Shop Now

StyleCaster
To riff on one Ms. Kate Moss, if I may: Nothing tastes as good as a prestige lipstick that’s on sale feels. And now’s your chance: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens up to the public on Friday, July 22 (gates are open now for Nordstrom cardmembers), and as per usual, the selection is downright impressive; most exclusive discounts hover in the 20-to-40-percent-off range, but there are certainly some standout deals on cult favorite brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Giorgio Armani, and Tom Ford.

My personal favorites: M.A.C’s 5-Piece Basic Brush Kit is $52.50 (down from $167); you can snag two Beautyblenders plus the accompanying cleanser for $39 instead of the usual $56; and RevitaBrow’s ADVANCED Duo is literally half off at $110. Plus, if you’re feeling ambitious enough to shop for the holidays in July, there are some great gift sets available. The sale extends through early August, but we don’t recommend playing the waiting game. Things sell out—fast. Click through to see the beauty products we’re scooping up ASAP.

Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Skin Essentials Set, $75 ($109 value); at Nordstrom

 

Drybar Beach in a Box Collection, $140 ($209 value); at Nordstrom

 

RevitaLash RevitaBrow ADVANCED Duo, $220 ($110 value); at Nordstrom

 

NARS Nordstrom’s Best Cheek Palette, $65 ($124 value); at Nordstrom

 

Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate Duo, $139 ($208 value); at Nordstrom

 

M.A.C. Look in a Box Basic Brush Kit, $52.50 ($167 value); at Nordstrom

 

butter LONDON Shoes of Prey for butter LONDON Nail Lacquer Set, $39 ($66 value); at Nordstrom

 

Sarah Potempa Beachwaver Pro Styling Iron, $139 ($199 value); at Nordstrom

 

Bobbi Brown Bobbi on Trend Pink Lips Set, $50 ($81 value); at Nordstrom

 

Charlotte Tilbury The Dolce Vita Look 5-Minute Face On the Go, $75 ($147 Value); at Nordstrom

 

AMOREPACIFIC Time Zones Collection, $260 ($501 value); at Nordstrom

 

Laura Mercier Wink of an Eye Artist's Collection, $38 ($139 value); at Nordstrom

 

Giorgio Armani Makeup Duo, $85 (a $126 value); at Nordstrom

 

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Duo, $38 ($52.50 value); at Nordstrom

 

Estée Lauder Glow + Bronze Duo, $37 ($68 value); at Nordstrom

 

Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Set, $100 ($160 value); at Nordstrom

 

Beautyblender Beauty’s Best Friend Set, $35 ($56 value); at Nordstrom

 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Studio Set, $36 ($58 value); at Nordstrom

 

LORAC Enchanting Elegance Eye & Cheek Palette, $18 ($30 value); at Nordstrom

 

GLAMGLOW Glamazing GravityMud Set, $69 ($113 value); at Nordstrom

 

Tom Ford Makeup Set, $98; at Nordstrom

 

Jo Malone Cologne Set, $115; at Nordstrom

 

Deborah Lippmann The New Romantics Set, $29 ($60 value); at Nordstrom

 

Dior Intemporalle Blush Palette, $65; at Nordstrom

 

Kate Somerville 3 Steps to Glow Set, $98 ($139 value); at Nordstrom

 

Yves Saint Laurent Rock Pink Set, $72 ($108 value); at Nordstrom

 

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel Duo, $25 ($38 value); at Nordstrom

 

T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer in Black and Rose Gold, $139 ($200 value); at Nordstrom

 

Stila Stay All Day Set, $20 ($34 value); at Nordstrom

 

RevitaLash ADVANCED Duo, $98 ($196 value); at Nordstrom

 

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, $250 ($325 value); at Nordstrom

