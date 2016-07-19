Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is On: 31 Best Beauty Products to Shop Now

To riff on one Ms. Kate Moss, if I may: Nothing tastes as good as a prestige lipstick that’s on sale feels. And now’s your chance: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens up to the public on Friday, July 22 (gates are open now for Nordstrom cardmembers), and as per usual, the selection is downright impressive; most exclusive discounts hover in the 20-to-40-percent-off range, but there are certainly some standout deals on cult favorite brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Giorgio Armani, and Tom Ford.
My personal favorites: M.A.C’s 5-Piece Basic Brush Kit is $52.50 (down from $167); you can snag two Beautyblenders plus the accompanying cleanser for $39 instead of the usual $56; and RevitaBrow’s ADVANCED Duo is literally half off at $110. Plus, if you’re feeling ambitious enough to shop for the holidays in July, there are some great gift sets available. The sale extends through early August, but we don’t recommend playing the waiting game. Things sell out—fast. Click through to see the beauty products we’re scooping up ASAP.
Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Skin Essentials Set, $75 ($109 value); at Nordstrom
Drybar Beach in a Box Collection, $140 ($209 value); at Nordstrom
RevitaLash RevitaBrow ADVANCED Duo, $220 ($110 value); at Nordstrom
NARS Nordstrom’s Best Cheek Palette, $65 ($124 value); at Nordstrom
Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate Duo, $139 ($208 value); at Nordstrom
M.A.C. Look in a Box Basic Brush Kit, $52.50 ($167 value); at Nordstrom
butter LONDON Shoes of Prey for butter LONDON Nail Lacquer Set, $39 ($66 value); at Nordstrom
Sarah Potempa Beachwaver Pro Styling Iron, $139 ($199 value); at Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Bobbi on Trend Pink Lips Set, $50 ($81 value); at Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury The Dolce Vita Look 5-Minute Face On the Go, $75 ($147 Value); at Nordstrom
AMOREPACIFIC Time Zones Collection, $260 ($501 value); at Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Wink of an Eye Artist's Collection, $38 ($139 value); at Nordstrom
Giorgio Armani Makeup Duo, $85 (a $126 value); at Nordstrom
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Duo, $38 ($52.50 value); at Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Glow + Bronze Duo, $37 ($68 value); at Nordstrom
Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Set, $100 ($160 value); at Nordstrom
Beautyblender Beauty’s Best Friend Set, $35 ($56 value); at Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Studio Set, $36 ($58 value); at Nordstrom
LORAC Enchanting Elegance Eye & Cheek Palette, $18 ($30 value); at Nordstrom
GLAMGLOW Glamazing GravityMud Set, $69 ($113 value); at Nordstrom
Deborah Lippmann The New Romantics Set, $29 ($60 value); at Nordstrom
Dior Intemporalle Blush Palette, $65; at Nordstrom
Kate Somerville 3 Steps to Glow Set, $98 ($139 value); at Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent Rock Pink Set, $72 ($108 value); at Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel Duo, $25 ($38 value); at Nordstrom
T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer in Black and Rose Gold, $139 ($200 value); at Nordstrom
Stila Stay All Day Set, $20 ($34 value); at Nordstrom
RevitaLash ADVANCED Duo, $98 ($196 value); at Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, $250 ($325 value); at Nordstrom