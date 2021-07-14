Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Means Two-For-One NARS Blush & More

It’s that time again, people. Every year, Nordstrom rolls out deals and value sets you can only find at the retailer. This year, there’s also loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to help upgrade your stay-at-home life. As for us, we’re drooling over the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 beauty deals, which include best-selling and new products from some of our favorite brands. These include La Mer, Le Labo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tom Ford, Charlotte Tillbury and Beautybio—to name a few. When you can start to shop depends on your Nordy Club Cardmember status. Allow us to break it down.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale officially runs from July 12 through August 8. Nordy Club Cardmembers shop early. If you’re Icon status, you can start shopping first, on July 12. Ambassadors shop July 14, Influencers on July 16 and Insiders on July 28. It’s a lot like Sephora’s VIB sale in terms of cardmember status and date of shopping. Items do sell out so if you have your eye on something specific, mark your calendar and jump online to secure your item.

This sale is a bit different from other Nordstrom sales—at least beauty-wise. Items aren’t all discounted (some are!) but it’s more all about the value. You’ll get an extra product or two, a larger size or a two-for-one. Since discounts have started for some card members, we rounded up some of our favorites. There are dozens of sets and items to choose from—but we helped get you started with a handful.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nars Orgasm Blush Duo

Two is better than one in every way, right? Grab this ultra-popular blush and gift one to a deserving friend.

La Mer Travel Size The Moisturizing Soft Cream Set for Drier/Combination Skin

The Nordstrom sale is often the time to splurge on a product you wouldn’t normally buy yourself. This set is a great deal, with travel sizes of The Moisturizing Soft Cream, The Cleansing Foam, The Treatment Lotion and The Renewal Oil, as well as a makeup bag.

Paula’s Choice Jumbo Size Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

This TikTok- and cult-favorite pore-clearing serum is available in a huge size just during the sale.

Charlotte Tilbury Sunset Dreamscape Face & Eye Palette Set

You can’t go wrong with this spring and summer-ready set that includes a limited-edition face palette (with blush, bronzer and highlight) and travel-sized Pillow Talk Mascara.

GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler

Straighten your hair or make perfect beach waves with this temperature-controlled iron.

Bobbi Brown Full Size Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set

When I don’t have a ton of time to blend and shade my shadow, these cream sticks come in handy. You can just swipe and go and it looks like you put in a ton of effort.

Benefit They’re Real! Lash Stash Full Size & Mini Lengthening Mascara Set

I can’t get enough of this non-clumping lengthening mascara and now I can keep one in my bathroom and every purse.

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set

These chic candles will look so cute scattered around your apartment. When you’re finished burning them, turn the glass jars into makeup holders.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm & Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss Set

This ultra-cute set includes full sizes of Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm in 001 Pink and Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss in 001 Pink, as well as a travel-size Diorshow Maximizer 3D Lash Primer Serum and travel bag.

Nécessaire Full Size The Body Wash & The Body Lotion Set

Gift someone special in your life this luxe shower duo. The subtle eucalyptus scent makes the body wash more of a spa experience, while the fragrance-free lotion hydrates without irritation.