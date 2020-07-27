The Epic Nordstrom Beauty Sale Is Coming & Here’s Your Sneak Peek

It’s (almost!) that time again, people. Every year, Nordstrom rolls out deals and value sets you can only find at the retailer. This year, there’s also loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to help upgrade your stay-at-home life. As for us, we’re drooling over the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 beauty deals, which includes best-selling and new products from some of our favorite brands. These include La Mer, Le Labo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tom Ford, Charlotte Tillbury and Beautybio—to name a few. When you can start to shop depends on your Nordy Club Cardmember status. Allow us to break it down.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale officially runs from August 19-30. Nordy Club Cardmembers shop early. If you’re Icon status, you can start shopping first, on August 4. Ambassadors shop August 7, Influencers on August 10 and Insiders on August 13. It’s a lot like Sephora’s VIB sale in terms of cardmember status and date of shopping. Items do sell out so if you have your eye on something specific, mark your calendar and jump online to secure your item.

This sale is a bit different from other sales—at least beauty-wise. Items aren’t all discounted (some are!) but more all about the value. You’ll get an extra product or two, a larger size or a two-for-one. There are dozens of sets and items to choose from but we helped get you started with a handful, below.

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer

It promises to dry your hair in 10 minutes and last 10 years.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

You know and love the flattering pale pink Pillow Talk line. This exclusive set gets you full sizes of Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath.

La Mer Mini Miracles Soft Cream Set

Now’s your chance to try all these luxe products in one chic set. Get mini versions of Moisturizing Soft Cream, Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator.

NuFace Fix & Mini Facial Toning Device Set

Score everything you need to lift and contour the face. This kit includes a limited-edition Fix Microcurrent Device in Sorbet, limited-edition mini Device, Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer and Fix Serum.

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles

Make your space smell amazing (you’ll be in it for a while!). Grab five travel-size candles in classic scents: Baies, Feu de Bois, Figuier, Mimosa and Roses.