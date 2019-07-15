The Best Beauty Sales Exclusive to Nordstrom

Today marks the start of one of the biggest sale events of the year: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. More than 300 beauty products alone are discounted—haircare, makeup, skincare and more. To help you break it all down, we’re giving you our top picks from a variety of categories. First up? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty exclusives. These are sets you’ll only find at the retailer. They’re a bit different from regular beauty sales as you’ll get more bang for your buck here. We’re talking brands like La Mer, Chanel, Too Faced, Dior, Diptyque and so, so many more. Overwhelmed? We’re here to help.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale technically runs from July 19 to August 14. But if you’re a Nordstrom Cardholder, you can pre-shop the deals now. No worries though if you don’t—there will be plenty to grab when the sale opens up to everyone. Just don’t wait too long. Nordstrom claims prices go up on August 5.

Below, our favorite Nordstrom-exclusive goodies you’ll want to take a second look at.

Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set

Get four ultra-wearable eyeshadows and two natural lipsticks, all in Tom Ford’s classic gold packaging.

$88 (worth $126) at Nordstrom

T3 Cura Hair Dryer

Banish frizz thanks to T3’s Digital IonAir technology, and blow out your hair faster, too.

$155 (worth $235) at Nordstrom

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles

These luxe candles will upgrade your entire home.

$55 (worth $75) at Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo

Get ABH’s ultra-popular Brow Wiz pencil, available in four shades, but a Clear Brow Gel.

$25 (worth $43) at Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit

This three-piece lip kit is available in the popular Pillow Talk mid-pink hue.

$60 (worth $78) at Nordstrom

Too Faced Pretty Rich Makeup Set

This sparkly palette includes matte, shimmer, pearl and glitter eyeshadows. You’ll also get a Rich & Dazzling High Shine Sparkling Lip Gloss in Raisin The Roof and Better Than Sex Mascara.

$49 (worth $97) at Nordstrom

La Mer Mini Miracles Set

Now’s your chance to try La Mer’s The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate and The Moisturizing Soft Cream for less than $100.

$90 (worth $122) at Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection

This five-piece set allows you to test out popular Jo Malone scents so you can find your summer fragrance.

$92 (worth $115) at Nordstrom

M.A.C. Eye & Face Kit

This palette features both cool and warm shades in exclusive metallic packaging.

$45 (worth $82) at Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Creme De Corp

Dry or flaky skin? Try this rich body lotion.

$49 (was $78 with a $96 value) at Nordstrom

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.