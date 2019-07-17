Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s Beauty Deals Include Editor-Favorite Sunscreen

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one category you’re going to shop at this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary sale, make it beauty. Why, when there are so many great fashion and home deals, as well? Well, those go on sale often and makeup and skin care products almost never do—these brands especially. Now, these aren’t the beauty sales you might be used to, for the most part, but they’re not any less great. Instead of just a discount across the board, these sets and jumbo sizes allow you to stock up for way less than you would pay for each item separately. Obsessed with Mario Badescu Cleansing Gel? You’ll get a travel-size with your purchase. Love YSL’s Volupté Plump-in-Color Plumping Lip Balm? Same. Here you’ll grab two of ’em.

You probably realized the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 19 to August 14. If you’re a Nordstrom Cardholder, you can actually grab the deals now. Below, our must-have beauty products to add to your bag STAT.

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil Mini Duo

We told you it was the summer of body shimmer! Give Tom Ford’s silky, lightweight oil a try with two mini bottles in Rose and Rose Gold.

$72 (worth $90) at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 Home & Away Duo

We love this three-in-one face mist for the way it sets your makeup, reduces shine and protects skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays. In this set, you get a full size and a travel one to go.

$28 (worth $40) at Nordstrom

SPACE.NK.apothecary Sunday Riley Essentials Set

These five travel-sized Sunday Riley products are ones I actually use in my own routine and have really helped my skin’s overall texture and brightness. When purchased separately, they can be a little pricey. Here’s your chance to try them all out: Ceramic Slip Cleanser, C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream and Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream.

$99 (worth $148) at Nordstrom

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo

This lash-enhancing formula promises to improve the appearance of weak lashes in just a month. If you already use it and love it, now you can grab two for the price of one.

$95 (worth $190) at Nordstrom

Nars Private Paradise Face Palette

This face palette features blush, bronzer and highlighter for a glowing complexion this summer. It’s available in two shade options, one lighter and one deeper.

$42 (worth $56) at Nordstrom

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel Duo

Fans love this non-foaming, super-gentle cleanser for the way it removes dirt and oil without stripping their skin. In this set, you get both a regular and jumbo bottle.

$25 (worth $38) at Nordstrom

Arcona Triad Toner Pad Full Size Duo

There’s a reason these toner pads have almost five stars on Nordstrom’s website. The addition of cranberry extract leaves skin feeling toned and hydrated, and grapeseed extract helps fight free radicals.

$45 (worth $76) at Nordstrom

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.