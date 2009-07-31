Nookas Aren’t Just For Your Wrist

Known for their creative and colorful wristwatches, Nooka is expanding their brand with a new fragrance. As time is universal, so are fragrances, which is the theme behind The Nooka Scent.

Wearable for men and women, the fragrance embodies a mixture of familiar and foreign notes sure to entice the nose. Please don’t call it unisex, as Founder Matthew Waldman, tells WWD, “When men wear it, it’s for men and when women wear it, it’s for women. I wanted to make something futuristic.”

This is the first of four fragrances, and boy, are we excited. Nooka will also be launching belts, wallets, and a new line of watches expected to hit stores later this year.

Pick up a sample of the The Nooka Sent for just $5.00 (5ml) or a bottle (75ml) for $80.00, at nooka.com