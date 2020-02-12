The Best Natural Teeth Whitening Products For (Non-Toxic) Pearly Whites

Scroll To See More Images

Throughout the past several years, DIY teeth whitening technology has advanced significantly. While going into the dentist (which let’s face it, no one wants to do) is obviously the most effective way to give your pearly whites a refresh, there are plenty of safe and non-toxic treatments you can find over-the-counter. Many old-school whitening products were (and still are) chock full of potentially harmful chemicals like peroxide and fluoride, which some believe are dangerous for your health — whether you’re swallowing them or simply gargling with them. However, there are plenty of all-natural remedies to brighten up your smile, including baking soda and charcoal.

Aside from health concerns, traditional teeth whiteners in the oral care arena can also be problematic for those with sensitive teeth and/or gums, as well. These formulas may cause dental pain and irritation, which is why many make the switch to all-natural oral care products. If you’re looking for organic and chemical-free alternatives to traditional whitening products, we’ve rounded up some safe options to try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Kit

This all-natural and non-toxic whitening kit includes strips, toothpaste, mouthwash and a toothbrush for maximum results in just a week.

2. Hello Charcoal Toothpaste

For gradual whitening, Hello’s charcoal paste toothpaste is a great non-toxic choice to brighten up your smile without all of the chemicals.

3. ZIMBA Teeth Whitening Strips

These natural whitening strips harness the brightening powers of coconut oil for a natural lightening of stains and discoloration.