These Non-Toxic Tampons Won’t Completely Mess up Your pH

There are plenty of options when it comes to dealing with your period — from menstrual cups to padded underwear and everything in between. Tampons may be one of the most convenient and mess-free of feminine hygiene products on the market, but they’re also slightly controversial. Aside from the rare, yet well-known risk they pose for causing Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), tampons have also recently come under fire for their connection to cancer-causing and hormone-disrupting carcinogens, leaving women on the hunt for non-toxic tampon brands that won’t throw off the endocrine system or mess with the vagina’s ultra-delicate pH balance.

Tampons can throw off pH balance because they retain large amounts of fluid, which can lead to some pretty major disturbances down there. You see, when your vagina’s pH is thrown off, you’re more prone to developing infections, as well as vaginal odor, itching, and general discomfort. Think about it: the moisture remaining from your period’s flow creates the perfect breeding ground for fostering yeast and bacteria growth — even once the bleeding stops. Natural and organic tampons differ from conventional tampons because they’re often 100 percent cotton (as opposed to a cotton and nylon blend), unscented and are dyed with peroxide, whereas their non-organic counterparts are bleached with chlorine. Chlorine has been found to release dioxin — a carcinogen linked to causing cancer and disturbing hormones.

Your vagina is actually one of the most absorbent parts of the body, and unfortunately, this means toxins and chemicals from tampons and other insertable feminine hygiene products can easily seep into your bloodstream. While many gynecologists insist that normal tampons are safe (the FDA requires companies to closely monitor Dioxin levels), if you want to play it extra safe, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite organic tampons to keep on hand ahead of Aunt Flow’s next visit.

1. Cora Organic Cotton Tampons

Free of pesticides, bleach, and synthetic dyes, Cora’s non-toxic tampons not only prevent pH disruption, but they also support an important cause. For every box of their tampons purchased, Cora provides a month of menstrual products and education to young females so that they can stay in school while on their periods. How cool is that?

2. Rael Organic Applicator-Free Tampons

Rael’s organic tampons are free of chemicals, dyes, and toxins and feature a leak-proof design to keep you dry and your jeans stain-free.

3. Seventh Generation Organic Tampons

Not only do Seventh Generation’s chlorine-free tampons keep you toxin-free, but the brand also uses sustainable packaging to help prevent toxins and chemicals from contaminating our waterways.