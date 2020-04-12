Non-Toxic Alternatives to Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum Jelly (a.k.a. Vaseline®) is a multipurpose occlusive ointment of sorts, used for a laundry list of different things, from lip balm to a diaper rash remedy. My mom even used it as a makeup remover and to help her perfume last longer. For years, I too was utterly addicted to my petroleum jelly tube. I’d apply a heaping amount of it to my incessantly dry and cracked lips to get my super temporary fix just about every hour or so. Unfortunately, when I found out the petroleum jelly does indeed contain the very same petroleum that we use to fuel our cars, I was admittedly, a bit taken aback.

While I have had a dermatologist recommend applying it chapped skin as a facial moisturizer in the past, given my discovery, I felt like it was time to find a better alternative to moisturize and heal my lips—especially since my self-professed dependence to the (allegedly moisturizing) stuff seemed to make dry lips even worse. While there doesn’t appear to be any known dangers to using petroleum jelly, if you’re looking for a toxin-free substitute, continue reading to check out my favorite hydration boosters.

1. Alba Botanica Un-Petroleum Multi-Purpose Jelly

This multi-use and petroleum-free jelly softens, smooths and hydrates without all of the toxic stuff. It’s also 100 percent vegetarian, and free of a slew of other nasty chemicals, including parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances. Instead of petroleum, this ointment is powered by natural ingredients including beeswax and sunflower seed extract.

This safe and organic alternative to convention petroleum jelly ointments is infused with all-natural and botanical ingredients like organic beeswax and hydrating Vitamin E,, and rosemary oil. It’s formulated with a patented waterproof formula to seal in moisture without clogging pores. This gentle and hypoallergenic formula is safe and effective for all skin types.

3. Healthy Jelly

This plant-based formula is infused with all organic and natural ingredients like non-GMO castor oil, non-GMO coconut oil, beeswax, and sunflower-derived Vitamin E—not toxic chemicals like petroleum. The cruelty-free formula is also not tested on animals and is free of Parabens, Phthalates or Petrochemicals.