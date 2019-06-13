This CBD Hair Serum Is How Miley Cyrus Got Her Beachy Waves

It seems like every day there’s a new CBD beauty product. That’s probably because there is—more than one, realistically. The market is becoming so saturated, it can be a little exhausting. That’s why when one comes across our desks that sounds innovative and fresh, we have to take a second look. Enter Nomad Haircare, a new LA-based brand that creates clean, non-toxic CBD-infused hair products. Its newest launch is the vegan and silicone-free Transcend Serum that contains CBD distillate.

CBD distillate is a refined extract that boasts a highly pure concentration of CBD, as well as retained cannabinoids and terpenes. This isn’t simple hemp oil like many other beauty products have. Is it going to magically transform your hair into silk? Of course not, but it can totally help smooth frizz and nourish strands thanks to its high concentration of Omega 3, 6 and 9.

Hairstylist Aleksey Bishop used Transcend Serum on Miley Cyrus’ hair for the Avengers: Endgame premiere. To give her hair that piecey texture, he applied a few drops to the mid-shaft of her strands down to the ends to seal in shine. The brand says you can also use the serum on wet hair to detangle strands and prevent frizz. Then, you can either blow it out straight, diffuse natural curls, or create a trendy pulled-back wet look.

Want to try it out yourself? Transcend Serum is available now for $54 on the Nomad Haircare website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.