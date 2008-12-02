Nobody Has To Know

I stumbled across the answer to all of our holiday woes last week: a line called Sassybax. It is the real girl’s equivalent of traditional shapewear (read: Spanx). It looks exactly like your Victoria Secret tank or bandeau top, or maybe your 7th grade tubetop that you still secretly love (or maybe that’s just me). Every style comes in fun brights, black and nude so it doesn’t look like traditional shapewear. And apparently it doesn’t ride up or over-squeeze like most shapewear (read: Spanx) either. So instead of spending the night pulling up your strapless bra, or pulling down your fitted tank, you can comfortably look great in and out of your party dresses.