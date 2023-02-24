Shoppers Say This Wrinkle-Fighting Concealer Is a ‘Game Changer’ For Not Settling Into Fine Lines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all concealers are made equal; some offer brightening benefits that mask pesky dark circles, while others are exceptional at providing full coverage on redness and breakouts. And then, there are some options infused with anti-aging ingredients, giving you both an eye treatment and makeup in one. For the latter, many people recommend No7 Beauty’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Concealer, which happens to be 30 percent off right now.

The skincare-makeup hybrid formula contains wrinkle-fighting heroes like vitamin A, vitamin C, Matrixyl 3000 Plus (a collagen-boosting peptide) and hydrating hibiscus. It contains light-reflecting particles and blurring technology that hides the appearance of existing fine lines and uneven texture, leaving behind an airbrushed-like finish.

It was created with the brand’s Skin Expert Technology (developed by skin scientists and dermatologists) that analyzed over 1.9 million skin tones to ensure consumers would get a true skin match without overtly orange hues (though some reviewers say the shade range is questionable as far as enough options). That being, according to clinical results, all of the concealers’ claims add up—85 percent of users said fine lines were blurred from use, 94 percent said imperfections were minimized, 95 percent said dark spots were instantly reduced and 96 percent said pigmentation was also reduced.

Even shoppers on the brand’s website are impressed by the concealer’s staying power, coverage and long-term benefits, with one even comparing its quality to more popular options widely beloved. “This is the #1 concealer i’ve ever used,” a reviewer wrote. “Beats Tarte Shape Tape and Maybelline Fit Me

easily. It blurs so well. My blemishes do not show through at all and it always leaves a soft but hydrated finish.”

“Best makeup and cover up for aging skin. It’s a game changer for me. It doesn’t settle in my fine lines,” raved another.

No7 Beauty has tons of other obsession-worthy makeup products to check out. Make sure to do so while a majority of offerings are 30 percent off.