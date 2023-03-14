This Face & Neck Serum Promises Lifted Skin In 2 Weeks—& Fans Say They Are ‘Aging Backwards’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most vital parts of any beauty routine is a consistent skincare regimen. While that may involve an exfoliating cleansing balm or glowy moisturizer, there’s another element you’re probably missing: a targeted face and neck serum that halts fine lines in their tracks.

The No7 Beauty Restore & Renew Multi Action Face & Neck Serum is designed to tighten and firm the skin in just a couple of weeks. Its collagen-peptide complex (Matrixyl 3000 Plus), alongside a blend of hibiscus peptides and hyaluronic acid, instantly smooth the skin, bringing results that you can both see and feel rather quickly. Users may notice a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, crows feet and wrinkles, plus your face might even look lifted—a face lift at a fraction of the cost, who doesn’t want that?

In fact, its clinically proven to make a difference on aging skin. Per a consumer study conducted in the UK, 85 percent of subjects 85% “saw better age-defying results when adding No7 Restore & Renew serum to their skincare routine” compared to those that didn’t.

No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum

Even those with sensitive skin will be able to reap the serum’s benefits without unwanted irritation. To make the most out of this dermatologist-approved serum, the brand recommends using the serum in the morning and at night before bed. Shoppers also say this face and neck serum

leaves their skin feeling “dewy and fresh” and “not greasy,” so it’s perfectly fine to apply ahead of makeup.

One reviewer called it the “best serum ever,” writing “I’ve been using this serum for a few years now and I absolutely love it. I have extremely sensitive skin and I’ve never had a problem using this. I also feel like it’s helping me ‘age backwards’ as it keeps my skin soft and supple and is perfect under my day or night cream, as well as my illuminator makeup I use on top of it. It’s a fabulous product.”

Another five-star shopper shared how she was more than pleased with the results. “Since using this serum, I notice the skin on my neck and chest looks tighter and younger. Lines seem less visible. Skin looks more supple and hydrated. Absolutely love it.”

Want to try it for yourself? The No7 Beauty Restore & Renew Multi Action Face & Neck Serum is available at Amazon right now for 10 percent off.