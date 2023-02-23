Shoppers Say This Night Cream Makes Them Look ‘5 Years Younger’ & Is Way too Luxe to Be On-Sale For $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve long sung the praises of No7’s mascara for years, and now I’m back talking about their multi-action night cream. It’s the easiest all-in one moisturizer that you can use at night without having to reach for separate products like an additional neck cream. You can use this hydrating moisturizer as the final step in your routine, work it down to your neck and, essentially, wake up in a few weeks with firmer, smoother-looking skin.

No7 is one of those drugstore brands that you shouldn’t sleep on, and now’s the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorites, like the aforementioned mascara or the triple action eye cream. Right now, the brand is running a friends and family sale where you can score 30 percent off site wide (yes, seriously!), and you’ll even get a free full-size moisturizer of your choice if you spend $85 or more. Time to build your cart now, because this deal won’t last forever.

Restore & Renew Multi Action Face & Neck Night Cream

The key ingredients here are No7’s Matrixyl 300 Plus collagen peptide complex. It essentially gets to work on your skin as you sleep. If you want to boost results, pair it with a humidifier

at night, since more moisture in the air will help your skin heal and repair overnight. The moisturizer also contains vitmain E, shea butter, and a slight fragrance that’s included to help you relax even further and unwind for bed. A blend of hibiscus peptides and hyaluronic acid help lock in hydration the second you put this moisturizer on.

One shopper couldn’t believe how luxurious the cream felt, despite its extremely affordable price tag. “Love this thick, luxurious cream,” they wrote. “It really seems to moisturize and help rejuvenate my face and neck. I think this is what is making my skin appear more elastic and brighter. I feel 5 years younger!”

Another said, “The texture of this thick rich cream is the WOW factor of this cream. I love how it melted into my skin and stayed with me overnight,” okay that’s some serious high praise. “I have been using some very pricey moisturizers and was really impressed with how this one compared. I just bought another one,” they added.

If you’re looking for a thicker, hydrating cream formulated specifically for nighttime, make sure to take advantage of the friends and family sale and pick up this baby for your beauty counter, stat.