This TikTok-Viral Airbrushing Powder Is Being Compared to a Popular Seller From Charlotte Tilbury

A good dupe for higher-end brands can be hard to come by, so if there’s ever an option that offers the same results at a fraction of the cost, you can bet everyone’s going to want to get their hands on whatever it is. That especially rings true for luxe brand Charlotte Tilbury—luckily, TikTokers and beauty editors alike have already discovered alternatives to its cult-favorite beauty light wands and Pillowtalk lipstick. And now, the same can be said for the Airbrush Flawless Filter Setting Powder.

TikTok users have been comparing the popular seller to No7 Beauty’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Finishing Powder, which is currently sold out at multiple retailers (Amazon has a few shades in stock

). Luckily, the brand has a near-identical formula available: the Lift & Luminate Triple Action Pressed Powder, which has gotten a fair amount of buzz on the Internet, too.

No7 Beauty Lift & Luminate Triple Action Pressed Powder

Creator @krystalkbeauty applies the Triple Action Finishing Powder alongside the more luxury formula in a TikTok video, where comments from fellow users can be found in favor of the more affordable find. “Yes, I have both and I prefer No7, it’s amazing for my 52-year-old skin,” commented one person.

We expect the pressed powder version will work in a very similar way: The Lift & Luminate Pressed Powder both sets makeup down for long-lasting wear and blurs the existence of skin texture and fine lines for a flawless complexion, much like the Flawless Powder. It leaves the skin smooth and radiant due to its light diffusing benefits that create a more healthy, illuminated-looking appearance.

A second TikTok creator, @soniavalencia0303, can be seen applying the original in the below video, highlighting that it’s incredibly good for hiding wrinkles. “Y’all need to run,” they captioned the video. “I’m 42 [years old] and all the powders I’ve tried make me look dry and old EXCEPT this one. I love this one, it’s my favorite,” said one person in the video’s comments section.

One shopper even left behind a high-praise review on the brand’s website, confirming the Pressed Powders near-equal popularity on the social media app. “I saw this being recommended several times on TikTok as comparable to high-end brands and decided to try it,” they wrote. “It works just the same, or better, as my powder that was much more expensive! Not drying or cakey, nice coverage and feels very light. Very happy I bought it!”

I guess y’all actually should really run to grab this similar alternative from the brand before it, too, runs out of stock.