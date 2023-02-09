A Night Shift Nurse Saw Results From Using This De-Puffing Eye Cream After Just 2 Weeks—BOGO 50% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s easy to say a good night’s rest will fix your under-eye baggage and dark circles, but for many, that’s merely not the case. Some of us need a little extra TLC to get our faces looking full of life again, especially when dealing with a demanding job or a life crisis. While skincare may not be the end all be all solution, keeping the delicate area around our eyes nourished will pose some visible benefits overnight.

Just take it from a night shift nurse who quickly came to rely on No7 Beauty’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream: “I use lots of No7 products, so I tried this one. It didn’t seem to work during the first week of use but by the second week I could definitely see the results,” they wrote. “I work 12 hours or more night shifts as a Nurse and this really helps.”

And this isn’t hocus pocus—after an 8 week consumer study conducted by the brand, 83 percent of users agreed their eyes looked brighter. Therefore, you’ll want to stock up on as many as possible during the brand’s Buy One Get One for 50 percent off sale.

The multipurpose eye cream contains No7’s Triple Action technology that quickly and effectively targets three key signs of aging. With continued applications, users will see differences on anything from crows feet to puffiness to eye bags thanks to its group of potent ingredients. Peptides, hyaluronic acid, hibiscus and vitamin C work in overdrive to restore and rejuvenate tired, stressed-out skin.

One reviewer claims the eye treatment has minimized eye puffiness and fine lines “considerably” and left their skin looking “tighter and smoother.” A 70-year-old shopper also shared that it “absorbs beautifully” into the skin and left it looking “much younger.”

“I can truly say this eye cream does wonders,” raved a third. “My dark circles are truly fading away for the first time in my life. No7 has found another customer for life.”

Iconic? Quite possibly.