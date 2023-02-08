This Facial Cream Brings a ‘Huge Difference’ to Crows Feet & Smile Lines Within 2 Weeks—& It’s BOGO 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re tired of slapping on anti-aging creams that don’t work, listen up: I regularly scour the internet for formulas that won’t disappoint, and I’m thrilled to share my latest discovery: No7’s Lift and Luminate Day Cream. It has such high reviews from users of all ages, you’ll want to make sure you stock up. Luckily, the brand is currently running a Buy One Get One for 50 percent off promotion, so run like the wind.

Consider the day cream your all-in-one ageless potion; it targets several signs of aging across the face—crows feet, smile lines, forehead lines—while protecting against further damage thanks to the inclusion of SPF30. Basically, this is one you can slap on and go about your day with the comfort of knowing your skin is transforming without a ton of effort on your part.

The cream leans on No7’s own unique ingredient blends that rival many out there; its pigmentation vitamin C complex and potent anti-wrinkle peptide technology visibly tighten and firm the complexion in a matter of weeks.

One 42-year-old reviewer raved about the results they received from use, sharing that they’ve always been afraid to pose for pictures without a filter before they discovered it. “There is a HUGE difference in the appearance of my fine lines, especially around my eyes and smile marks,” they wrote. “In the past, retinol products have just dried out my skin and left me with red patches, but this moisturizer is balanced perfectly!”

A similarly aged shopper also had nothing but praise for the product (in conjunction with retinol stars from the brand), writing that it’s changed their skin for the better after just two weeks of use. “I saw first hand how much of a difference it made by doing a 30 day challenge,” they said. “It made a huge difference on my skin…I feel younger looking by doing this.”

Don’t miss your chance to snag two jars for just under $42 right now.