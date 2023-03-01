Reviewers Say This Is the ‘Only Product That Helps’ Them With Sunken Under-Eye Bags—‘Almost Tightens the Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like No7 Beauty has a fix for just about any skin concern, from concealers that won’t settle into fine lines to face creams that double as anti-aging neck treatments. The same can be said for those that deal with under-eye bags and dark circles regularly—the No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Corrector delivers fast, visible results that reviewers swear by.

“I have sunken under-eye circles which create some lines and shadow. [It’s] also puffy above the sunken area,” wrote one customer. “This product is the only one that helps with that. Not a dramatic effect like what you see in women with injections, but enough for me to notice. It de-puffs and smoothes out my under-eye. It almost tightens the skin.”

No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Corrector

The results many have witnessed are due to the formula’s active complex of ingredients; hyaluronic acid visibly plumps tired, dull skin, while soothing algae and no7’s own dark circle lightening technology addresses the root causes of darkness underneath the eyes. The skin is left firmer and with less hyperpigmentation through long term use, but it’s not uncommon to see a temporary difference right after application—the corrector’s light tint color helps cancel out existing darkness, not unlike a concealer.

But the long term benefits are certainly something to pay attention to. One shopper said the product made a difference on their skin within three days, while even more have commented on how good the cooling applicator feels.

“I truly did begin seeing visible reduction in the appearance of my dark circles in just one week,” raved another person. “The Dark Circle Corrector is the first ‘clinically proven’ treatment for dark circles, and claims to reduce their appearance by up to 30 per cent. This is tinted so it also works as a concealer of sorts and does hide dark circles if applied correctly.”

For under $30, how could you not?