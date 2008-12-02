No Place Like Home

Once upon a time there was a girl who lived in Los Angeles, had overly-highlighted blond hair, and laid out on the beach way too often. She stopped by Delia on Robertson for flow-y, feminine clothes, got cupcakes from Jones on 3rd, and indulged in vegetarian salads at Urth café. All of her beauty products came from Vert, the eco-chic beauty boutique located on Abbot Kinney in Venice. She would visit the store and chat with owner and makeup artist Renata Helfman before purchasing a bevy of products from lines such as Jurlique, Nuxe, and Jane Iredale. When I, err this girl, moved to New York she said to say good-bye to this one-stop shop and her organic beauty product guru. This month the two were reunited on Vert’s new online boutique. Could it be that New York is starting to feel like home?