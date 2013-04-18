No Funny Frizz-ness: The Best Products to Tame Your Mane

Ah, spring is coming and that means warmer temperatures and more sunshine. That also means an increase in humidity, which can lead to the all-dreaded frizz. While we wish that humidity didn’t come with heat, alas, the two are usually connected, which means that your hair can turn into a frizz-filled mess once the condensation starts.
In order to combat the upcoming potential minefield of frizzy days, we’ve gathered our favorite anti-frizz products so you can be ready for action. From cleansers to styling products, we’re determined to help you avoid any funny “frizzness” this season.
Say goodbye to frizz with the best anti-frizz products in hair care.
This masque, packed with kendi and bamboo oils, smoothes each strand and packs it with hydration to prevent kinks and frizz. Use it once a week to keep hair under control when the humidity strikes.
Alterna Bamboo Smooth Kendi Intense Conditioning Masque, $24, shop.alternahaircare.com
Want the results of a keratin treatment but afraid of the salon price tag? Well, luckily, you can now give yourself an at-home treatment that mimics the results of the professionals at a mere fraction of the price. Abandon frizz for 30 frizz-free days? Sign us up.
KeratinPerfect Perfect Treatment Smoothing Duo, $65, sephora.com
When it comes to managing frizz, leave-in conditioners are lifesavers for protection against the elements. Try this leave-in that detangles and smoothes when wet while delivering optimal hydration and frizz-free styling when dry.
Living Proof No Frizz Moisture Restoring Leave-In Conditioner for Dry/Damaged Hair, $24, nordstrom.com
If you've got curls, you know that a good alcohol-free volumizing product that manages frizz is a fantastic find. We're partial to this curl-enhancing foam that helps lift and separate curls while keeping hair manageable and defined.
DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam, $24.95, nordstrom.com
We're in love with L'Oreal's new Advanced Haircare line, particularly this smoothing shampoo, conditioner and serum that can tame even the most unmanageable hair into soft, sleek goodness and keep it there. Use regularly for a frizz-free mane at an unbeatable price.
L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Polishing Shampoo, Taming Serum, and Conditioner; $4.99 - $7.49, drugstore.com
If you have curls, you know that getting frizz-free definition with a gel can be tricky, particularly if it dries "crunchy." This super-hold gel offers lightweight-but-strong hold without turning sticky or stiff, and helps keep frizz at bay.
Matrix Total Results Curl Super Defrizzer Gel, $16, drugstore.com
For those who love the plant-based results of Aveda, we recommend this amazing serum infused with aloe, maize and guar bean that smoothes and guards against humidity for up to 12 hours with organic tapioca. We're fans of the scent, the hair protection benefits and the smooth, long-lasting results.
Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Smoother, $24, aveda.com
We love natural remedies, and this specialized hair treatment is a favorite. Packed with jasmine and henna along with nutrient-rich oils, it moisturizes and defines even the most unruly curls or out-of-control dry hair. The results last and last and the scent will have you sniffing your hair for days.
Lush Cosmetics Jasmine and Henna Fluff-Eaze, $22.95, lushusa.com
Argan oil is known for nourishing, strengthening and smoothing unruly hair, so get your hands on this starter kit with a shampoo, conditioner and penetrating oil to infuse hair with essential moisture to help keep moisture from ruining your style.
Organix Moroccan Oil 3-Piece Starter Kit, $9.99, ulta.com
Formulated with keratin to strengthen the hair naturally, this unbeatable shampoo and conditioner combo packs a 1-2 punch to frizz by hydrating and strengthening hair from the inside, leaving it softer, stronger and smoother. Bring it on, humidity.
Sally Hershberger Hyper Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner, $8.99 each, ulta.com
Tired of grappling with frizz? Carry this frizz control balm with you to help lock in control and handle unmanageability with long-lasting results. This is great on dry hair, but amazing if you get caught in the rain by accident.
Tigi Bed Head Straighten Out Straightening Cream, $17.99, ulta.com
This keratin-packed product line helps strengthen and smooth hair from the inside out, leaving you with salon-smooth results that last and last with continued use. With salon results at a mere fraction of the price, it's an incredible buy for the money.
TRESemme Keratin Smooth Infusing Haircare Line, $3.99 - $5.79, amazon.com
Pure olive oil is the secret weapon behind this smoothing cream that eliminates frizz while delivering incredible shine and hydration. We love it for sleek styles, blowouts, bouncy curls, waves...we love it, period.
Fekkai Glossing Cream, $25 - $34, nordstrom.com
You can thank the French for this amazing smoothing serum that helps define and give manageability to many types of hair. It detangles and soothes all hair types, but it's particularly effective on fine hair. C'est ci bon.
Leonor Greyl Serum de Soie Sublimateur, $44, leonorgreyl-usa.com