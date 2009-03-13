No-Commitment Makeovers!

Check out how these stars dramatically changed their looks without having to commit to a new haircut or hair color.

Heidi Klum’s Brushed-Back Hairstyle Makeover

A face-framing long bob

Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital A glam brushed back hairstyle

Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital !nl!

Heidi Klum looks totally different by just brushing all of her hair back. Use a strong hold hair gel to keep hair in place. Try on these looks now!

Maria Menounos’ Eyeshadow Makeover

Azur blue eyeshadow

Photo: Polk Imaging / FilmMagic.com Neutral muave eyeshadow

Photo: Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic.com

This TV darling demonstrates how a simple swipe of blue or violet eye shadow can instantly change up your look.

Tanika Ray’s Curly Makeover

Soft curls

Photo: Arnold Turner / WireImage.com Corkscrew curls

Photo: George Pimentel / WireImage.com

No doubt about it, Tamika Ray is all about curls–whether they’re corkscrew tight or loose and soft. Try on these looks now!

Paris Hilton’s Flapper Makeover

Her everyday hairstyle

Photo: Jun Sato / WireImage.com A blinged-out headband

Photo: Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic.com

Leave it to this heiress to get glam with a bedazzling forehead band. Try on these looks now!