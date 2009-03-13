No-Commitment Makeovers!

Check out how these stars dramatically changed their looks without having to commit to a new haircut or hair color.
Heidi Klum’s Brushed-Back Hairstyle Makeover
Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital
Photo: RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital
Heidi Klum looks totally different by just brushing all of her hair back. Use a strong hold hair gel to keep hair in place. Try on these looks now!
Maria Menounos’ Eyeshadow Makeover
Photo: Polk Imaging / FilmMagic.com
Photo: Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic.com
This TV darling demonstrates how a simple swipe of blue or violet eye shadow can instantly change up your look.
Tanika Ray’s Curly Makeover
Photo: Arnold Turner / WireImage.com
Photo: George Pimentel / WireImage.com
No doubt about it, Tamika Ray is all about curls–whether they’re corkscrew tight or loose and soft. Try on these looks now!
Paris Hilton’s Flapper Makeover
Photo: Jun Sato / WireImage.com
Photo: Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic.com
Leave it to this heiress to get glam with a bedazzling forehead band. Try on these looks now!
