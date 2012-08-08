Nivea Disses Rihanna, Says She’s a “No Go”

After starring in and providing the background music to Nivea’s 100th Anniversary advertisements last year, the new CEO of Nivea’s parent company Beiersdorf reportedly said, “Rihanna is a no go. I do not understand how to bring the core brand of Nivea in conjunction with Rihanna.” Stefan Heidenreich, the aforementioned CEO, also added, “Nivea is a company which stands for trust, family and reliability.”

Between her music and her Instagram feed, Rihanna is known for being quite the wild child. However, anyone who follows RiRi knows that she’s about as family-oriented as they come, despite whatever wild behaviors she’s been tabloid-exploited for. Plus, considering Nivea’s campaign centered around the phrase “Touch and be touched” and featured Rihanna naked, Heidenreich’s comment seems to be a bit on the judgmental side.

Rihanna took to Twitter after she heard about the statement, tweeting a picture of Heidenreich with the words “No caption necessary.”

Call us modern, but we think Rihanna could have stayed with the brand. She may be a tad bold, but it was nice to see Nivea take a risk on someone so young and go after that younger audience. Apparently, the risk didn’t pan out.

