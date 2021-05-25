This $5 Lotion Is Going Viral For Making Your Skin Glow Like An Instagram Filter

It’s finally warm enough to leave the hoodies and cardigans at home and get out for Hot Vax Summer. If you’re anything like me, this means showing off parts of your body that haven’t seen much sun in more than a year. That could be why Nivea’s body lotion is going viral on TikTok. Folks are showing how the affordable lotion doesn’t just hydrate skin but actually gives it a filter-like glow that’s shockingly pretty. Trust me—you have to see it to believe it.

First, let’s figure out what’s up with Nivea’s Essentially Enriched Body Lotion. It contains the brand’s “deep moisture serum” as well as almond oil. It’s made for dry to very dry skin but those with more normal skin aren’t finding it greasy or sticky so we’re going to say it’s for everyone. The formula is pretty thick so a little goes a long way.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“If you want your legs to look like Jennifer Lopez/Carrie Underwood vibes, this is what you need,” said TikToker Rudiberry. “I’m now going to prove to you the power of the Essentially Enriched Body Oil with almond oil from Nivea because it will make you look like you just rolled around in salad dressing in the best way.”

She goes to show how her arm is pretty normal, though she calls it “matte.” After applying the lotion, her skin is literally glowing. “If you needed to do a photoshoot or you’re an Instagram model and you don’t have this lotion, what are you doing?”

Well, I’m not an Instagram model but I definitely want my pasty legs to glow as her arms do. And considering it’s only $5 and available on Amazon Prime, you better believe I’m adding to cart STAT.