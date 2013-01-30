We Get Nitty Gritty With the Nail Glitters: Figure Out Which Polish You Need Now

Metallics are a trend to watch for spring 2013 and the easiest way to take part in the style is by updating your beauty look. We’re constantly excited about the newest nail trends, so incorporating metallics and glitter into our manicures has become a must. For all you nail junkies, you know that choosing a glitter polish can be more than tricky. It’s hard to know based on a bottle which glitter will be the consistency you’re looking for, and depending on the manicure you’re going with, the glitter can make it or break it.

In an effort to lend a helping hand to the glitter manicurists of the world, we’ve tested and listed the best glitter polishes from dusted glitter to full on chunky sparkles. Whether you’re looking for an all over polish or a top coat over a complimentary color, we’ve got a full scale of glitter polishes for all of your gold and silver needs. If you’re looking for an extremely fine glitter that will coat your entire nail, go for our “light” category. If you want a heavier consistency but not quite confetti, try one from the “medium” category in gold or silver. And finally, if you want an all-out confetti chunk, go for the “intense” glitters and have some fun with it.

(Where to Buy: Butter London The Full Monty, $15, Sephora; Dior Diorific Vernis Nail Lacquer Diva, $26, Sephora; OPI Golden Eye, $7.80, Amazon.com; China Glaze Glitz ‘n Pieces, $5.75, Amazon.com; Essie Set in Stones, $8, Nordstrom; Deborah Lippmann Shake Your Groove Thing, $18, Zappos; Milani Jewel FX Gems, $5.99, Milanicosmetics.com)