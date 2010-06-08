Nine Reasons To Go Au Naturel This Summer – Best Natural Scents!

You only buy local or organic produce. You fantasize about owning every piece from eco-friendly line Bodkin. And you strongly believe that the world would be a better place if everyone biked more, drove less. You are, my friend, pretty green. And you can extend that proclivity for all things natural to your fragrance wardrobe. Now, I have nothing against synthetic fragrance, but I will say that during the hottest of summer months, I often switch over to natural or organic perfumes simply because they feel lighter. Here, nine of my current favorite non-syntheticeaus.

Aftelier Perfumes Fig Eau de Parfum



Mandy Aftels most popular scent perfectly captures the sweet, lusciousness of ripe black figs. $150, aftelier.com.

Honore de Pres Chamans Party



A blend by famed perfumer Olivia Giacobetti of Egyptian sacred basil, cloves and vetiver that smells sensual on the skin. $145, at spacenk.com.

Tallulah Jane Misae



New York indie perfume brand Tallulah Janes latest scent is a green floral and citrus medley perfect for summertime wear. $48, tallulahjanenyc.com.

Strange Invisible Perfumes Essence of IX



This powerful earthy mix of roses, French oak and white sage smells almost boozy on the skin, fitting since it was created in collaboration with Napa winery Colgin Cellars. $320, strangeinvisibleperfumes.com.

Red Flower Guaiac



A warm, woodsy scent based around guaiac, a resin from a South American tree, that has a distinctly exotic sensibility. $48, redflower.com.

Yosh Sottile 1.61



Tea rose and lily of the valley may seem like grandma notes, but they are combined to beautiful effect in this supremely feminine fragrance. $130, at Barneys New York.

Jo Wood Organics Langa Eau de Toilette



A combination of oranges, neroli and Sicilian lemon that is as bright as the name, which means sunshine in Swahili, implies. $98, beautyhabit.com.

LArtisan Parfumeur Jatamansi Eau de Toilette



LArtisans only natural scent is an exquisitely sparkling mix of floral and woodsy notes inspired by a rare Himalayan plant. $155, luckyscent.com.

Patyka Chypre



A classic chypre gets a dose of modernity from notes of geranium and ylang ylang.

$98, patykausa.com.

