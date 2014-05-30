Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Sleek Waves, Sarah Hyland’s Purple Lids, More

Now that summer has finally arrived, it’s time to officially pack your social calendar. Warmer weather simply means more time to spend outdoors with friends during the extended daylight hours, right? Since that’s clearly the case, you’ll need a bevy of beauty looks up your sleeve to pull out for any occasion. Luckily, some of our favorite celebrities have also been quite busy ringing in the warmer temps, hopping from movie premieres to music award shows and more.
We’ve pulled plenty of inspiration from our favorite looks this week, with Sarah Hyland showing off gorgeous purple smokey eyes to Charlize Theron’s matte bold red lips. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired and let us know what your favorite look of the week was in the comments below!
Nina Dobrev showed off long ombre waves, a sultry smokey eye, and nude lips at the World Music Awards.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Emily Blunt has looked flawless on her press tour for 'Edge of Tomorrow' but these loose waves, bronze smokey eye and pink lip won us over.
Photo:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Model Chanel Iman went for a thickly-rimmed black lined eye to make a dramatic statement at the World Music Awards.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Charlize Theron dressed up her casual updo with a bold red lip for the 'A Million Ways To Die In The West' premiere.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried opted for shiny long strands and glowing skin topped with a bronze eye for the 'A Million Ways To Die In The West' premiere.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Elle Fanning chose a neutral eye and sleek side-parted bun for the premiere of Disney's 'Maleficent'.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland rocked a sparkling purple shadow and braided top knot to attend the 'Maleficent' premiere.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the 'Orange is the New Black' photocall in London, Taylor Schilling went for a loose, low ponytail and soft brown shadow to complete her look.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images