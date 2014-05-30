Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Sleek Waves, Sarah Hyland’s Purple Lids, More

Now that summer has finally arrived, it’s time to officially pack your social calendar. Warmer weather simply means more time to spend outdoors with friends during the extended daylight hours, right? Since that’s clearly the case, you’ll need a bevy of beauty looks up your sleeve to pull out for any occasion. Luckily, some of our favorite celebrities have also been quite busy ringing in the warmer temps, hopping from movie premieres to music award shows and more.

We’ve pulled plenty of inspiration from our favorite looks this week, with Sarah Hyland showing off gorgeous purple smokey eyes to Charlize Theron’s matte bold red lips. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired and let us know what your favorite look of the week was in the comments below!

