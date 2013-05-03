Nina Dobrev of “The Vampire Diaries” Tells Us Her Secret to Covering Dark Circles

The always gorgeous Nina Dobrev (who is currently starring as both Elena and Katherine on CW’s “The Vampire Diaries”) has recently teamed up with Origins to launch their newest product, GinZing, an energy-boosting moisturizer. The moisturizer combines a nice dose of caffeine and Ginseng to help your skin appear more awake in the morning – think of it like a “cup of joe” for your face.

Since Dobrev has quite the crazy schedule and even says herself that she often feels as if she’s a vampire, the product is the perfect fit in her life. We had a minute to chat with her about her about her beauty must-haves, the strangest thing she’s ever done in the name of beauty, and her behind-the-scenes beauty tricks:

BH: What are some of your makeup must-haves?

ND: Makeup-wise I always have makeup wipes in my bag at all times, and I love this new GinZing moisturizer, I’ve been using it a lot, and maybe it’s the coffee or maybe it’s the ginseng, but it actually boosts everything and makes your skin just wake up. I’m a groggy person in the morning and it definitely does something for me! For makeup, Tom Ford has this little illuminator and bronzer compact and it’s just amazing. And mascara, I always wear mascara. I like to layer the brown and black mascara over each other.

Do you have any beauty tricks you’ve learned from being on set?

Yes! A little highlight underneath the brow, cheekbones and believe it or not right on the top of the lip and it helps to frame the face – that’s what they tell me, I don’t know if it’s true! And I’m always finding my cheekbones to apply blush along my cheekbones. For hair, to keep it healthy, I use masks, and not heat styling it if you don’t need to – if you can, go to a braid bar and keep a braid in it instead of using curling irons.

What products do you keep in your bag at all times? [Ed note: Dobrev literally pulled out her purse to show us]

I have travel size of everything – I have IT Cosmetics Under Eye concealer – it doesn’t move, it really covers well – I’m a vampire, I work long hours and I don’t sleep a lot, and it really covers dark circles and it doesn’t move.

You play two very different characters on “The Vampire Diaries,” with two very different beauty looks – who do you relate to more?

Probably Elena’s, because when I’m not working I wear very little makeup, maybe a little mascara, and she’s more relaxed – but I do wear makeup to create a character, and with Katherine she’s so much more dramatic and over the top, and she cares more and is a bit more selfish and more dramatic.

Lastly, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever tried for beauty?

My mom put egg in my hair once – she said that it would make it shiny, and I did a mud body wrap massage treatment thing when I went to Mexico and then they wash you off in the ocean and that was kind of cool and crazy.

