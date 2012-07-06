Nina Dobrev SPF Rap Encourages Sun Protection

We love writing about beach waves and the hottest summer nail colors, but being a beauty Web site, we feel that we have a duty to write about the dangers of sun rays. However, making sunscreen remotely interesting has been our hardest project yet. The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev recently schooled us with her rap video SPF that made applying sunscreen funny and…sexy. Yes, sexy. Watch the actress rock it out with her The Perks of Being a Wallflower co-star Nick Braun. And with the heat wave we’re having here in New York City, this couldn’t have come at a better time.