The Clear Skin Trick Nina Dobrev Swears By

Not only is Nina Dobrev gorgeous on the small screen in The Vampire Diaries, which just finished its fourth season on the CW, the 24-year-old star has become a red carpet style star. And after chatting with her at an event for the recent launch of Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer (available now at origins.com), we can confirm she’s just as pretty in person. So what’s the secret to her camera-ready glow? It’s all about her skin care routine.

On set, “It doesn’t look like we’re wearing a lot of makeup but we are,” Dobrev says. To keep her skin clean, she washes off everything right away. “I don’t wait until I get home. When I’m on set I’ll use a makeup wipe and wash my face.”

“On Vampire Diaries right now, they give us these hot towels, so once you’ve taken off your makeup, they open up the skin and let it breathe. Heat to open up the pores is really good, and applying moisturizer right afterwards really revives and hydrates your skin.”

For her off-duty beauty look, Dobrev swears by CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara and It Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye concealer — she actually pulled both products out of her purse while talking to press at the event. Now that’s some beauty advice we can believe in.