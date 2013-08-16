Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Ponytail, Amanda Seyfried’s Burgundy Lip, More

The Teen Choice Awards were this week, so naturally the talented and the trendy were seen strutting the blue carpet in style. The rest of Hollywood also managed to stay busy showing up at movie premieres and luncheons looking nothing short of perfect. Overall, the last weeks of summer brought out experimental looks with bold lips and fresh hairstyles.

From pretty ponytails to berry pouts and everything in between, the celebrities like Nina Dobrev and Lily Collins gave us endless beauty inspiration to pull from. Click through the slideshow above to see what other celebrities looks we’ve been loving this week.

