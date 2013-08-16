Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Ponytail, Amanda Seyfried’s Burgundy Lip, More

The Teen Choice Awards were this week, so naturally the talented and the trendy were seen strutting the blue carpet in style. The rest of Hollywood also managed to stay busy showing up at movie premieres and luncheons looking nothing short of perfect. Overall, the last weeks of summer brought out experimental looks with bold lips and fresh hairstyles.
From pretty ponytails to berry pouts and everything in between, the celebrities like Nina Dobrev and Lily Collins gave us endless beauty inspiration to pull from. Click through the slideshow above to see what other celebrities looks we’ve been loving this week.
More From Beauty High:
Nina Dobrev of “The Vampire Diaries” Tells Us Her Secret to Covering Dark Circles
How to Get the Perfect High Ponytail
8 Ways to Wear Wine-Colored Beauty Products
Nina Dobrev stunned at this year's Teen Choice Awards sporting a high ponytail and flirty lashes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ashley Greene debuted her sleek honey-hued hair with a gorgeous smokey eye at the 'Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' premiere in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde showed off her glowing complexion and striking bone structure with minimal makeup and a retro ponytail at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Selena Gomez opted for sleek strands and a fierce cat eye.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lily Collins has proved she is a beauty force to be reckoned with while promoting her new movie, "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones." She was turning heads once again with shimmering shadow, berry lips and a polished half-up hairstyle.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Shay Mitchell let her sun-kissed waves down at the Teen Choice Awards this year. She accompanied her ombre hair with sultry black liner and nude lips.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Keri Russell looked better than ever at the New York City screening of "Austenland." Her soft waves were shiny and voluminous and her bright pink lips were the perfect accessory.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried was the picture of elegance at the London screening of "Lovelace" wearing a loose, low bun with face-framing strands and a deep red pout.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Brittany Snow swept up her golden locks into a perfectly tousled updo, showcasing her sparkling baby blues.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
It's been a busy week for Katy Perry, but she still manages to show up to a radio show looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images