Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Ponytail, Nina Dobrev’s Tousled Curls, More

This week has been busy with events – if you’re a celebrity – and we’re not complaining. With the TV Network’s Upfronts, Chanel’s Cruise show and Cannes Film Festival kicking off, we’ve had our fair share of gorgeous beauty looks. We’ve seen fun bold lip colors and soft neutrals as well as gorgeous braided styles and elegant updos. Plus, Nina Dobrev even debuted a new hair color – ombre!
We’ve gathered our favorite looks from this week above, taking you from NYC to Cannes, but we want to know what your favorite look is too. Whether you’re obsessed with Emmy Rossum’s textured ponytail or are dying over Karlie Kloss‘ dewy skin, let us know below!
Nina Dobrev debuted a new ombre look at CW's Upfronts yesterday, proving that she is ready for the warm weather. She paired the look with a bronze smokey eye and a nude lip.
Kendall Jenner attended the opening ceremony of Cannes with sleek and straight middle-parted hair, long lashes, and a soft mauve lip.
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos also attended the opening ceremony of Cannes and blew us away with her gorgeous braid and shimmering eye makeup.
Zoe Saldana stunned at Cannes with her soft loose curls, thin cat eye and soft red lip.
Freida Pinto attended the Chanel Cruise show this week and topped off her updo with a gorgeous jeweled headband that made us fall in love with her look. Plus, we love her shimmering shadow (that she also wore underneath her bottom lash line).
J. Lo always looks great — we understand that — but this look of mixed colors on both the eyes and the lips somehow works (and we'll just chalk it up to the fact that she's J.Lo.).
Emmy Rossum attended the opening of the American Ballet Theatre this week and looked absolutely elegant. Her natural makeup was completed with a fun, textured ponytail.
Karlie Kloss also attended the ballet opening night with dewy skin, long lashes and an elegant updo.
Selena Gomez went for sleek and straight hair, mega-lashes, and a nude lip for the opening night of the American Ballet.
Mindy Kaling decided to inject some color into our lives this week with a poppy purple lip at the Fox Upfronts, and we're loving it.
