Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Ponytail, Nina Dobrev’s Tousled Curls, More

This week has been busy with events – if you’re a celebrity – and we’re not complaining. With the TV Network’s Upfronts, Chanel’s Cruise show and Cannes Film Festival kicking off, we’ve had our fair share of gorgeous beauty looks. We’ve seen fun bold lip colors and soft neutrals as well as gorgeous braided styles and elegant updos. Plus, Nina Dobrev even debuted a new hair color – ombre!

We’ve gathered our favorite looks from this week above, taking you from NYC to Cannes, but we want to know what your favorite look is too. Whether you’re obsessed with Emmy Rossum’s textured ponytail or are dying over Karlie Kloss‘ dewy skin, let us know below!

