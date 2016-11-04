Nina Dobrev Just Got a Very Early-Aughts Haircut

Remember layers? Remember when they were practically a requirement? Well, it seems as though Nina Dobrev does, since she just had her long brown mane cut into long, flowing layers. She didn’t just sashay into any old salon, though: Her locks were snipped by none other than celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri, who happens to be co-owner of one of West Hollywood’s hottest salons, Nine Zero One.

Capri herself shared the shot of Dobrev’s new ‘do on Instagram late last night, writing, “A #FreshCut for this #NaturalBeauty #NinaDobrev #901OG #✂️ #LongLayers.”

OK, so it’s not a major haircut, but it’s worth taking notice because Dobrev might be single-handedly bringing back layers as we speak. There was definitely an era—that was pretty lengthy, as we remember it—when long layers were de rigueur, and this sleek, straight style with just the right amount of wave at the ends looks like the perfect modern update to the old-school trend.

We’ve always loved Dobrev’s hair, but we have to say, the long layers bring an extra oomph to her look. Bangs have landed squarely back in fashion with, um, a bang, and we wouldn’t be surprised if long layers start hanging out at a salon near you. Why not? If they look as good as they do on Dobrev, bring them on.