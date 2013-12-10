Nina Dobrev’s Braided Bun: A Step by Step Guide

Nina Dobrev is never one to disappoint in the hair department. The “Vampire Diaries” star has stunned on the red carpet in ponytails, blowouts and buns that could make a girl jealous, yet somehow, we just want more. Last night at the Trevor Project Benefit in Hollywood, Nina showed up with a high collared dress that was begging for an intricate updo, which is where her gorgeous braided bun came in. To get the scoop, we went straight to the source. Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis created the look for Nina and broke down the steps below.

Francis says, “To give her a sense of ease and glamour, we created a textured braided updo to keep her look soft and carefree. Begin by applying a generous amount of Suave Professionals Volumizing Mousse to damp hair and rough dry with hands and a blow dryer. Next, make a messy side part and divide hair into two sections – down the center in the back. Lightly tease the crown with a tail comb for a little height at the top. Spray each side with dry shampoo to revive hair and add volume and texture.”

“Begin French braiding the first section against the head, continuing to the ends like you would a side ponytail, and secure with an elastic,” Francis tells us. “Repeat with the other side. Loosen each braid by pulling each side, allowing for pieces to come out, giving that soft, effortless look. Take one of the braids and pin it across the back to create a large bun using hair pins. Do the same with the other braid, going back and forth along the back to blend in with the first braid. Finally, pull out a few face framing layers and spray entire look with Suave Professionals Touchable Finish Extra Hold Hairspray to set.”

Images via Michael Tran/Film Magic